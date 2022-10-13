Taylor Swift talks about her duet with Lana Del Rey

From the Irish rock of Gilla Band to the folk of La Grande Sophie, Quick Hits presents a varied selection!

Gilla Band – Most Normal

★★★

Goodbye Girl Band, and long live Gilla Band, which pushes its Irish rock to the depths of a punk that is both angry and nonchalant, experimental and immediate, unstructured and melodic. Without concessions!

Indigo Sparke – Hysteria

★★★

With a folk full of textures and raw elegance, produced by Aaron Dessner, of The National, this is the magnificent second album by the Australian musician, who openly reveals her excesses and past traumas.

Julien Gasc – Re Eff

★★½

Born from a text written according to the cut-up invented by Brion Gysin and celebrated by Burroughs, this album confirms all the beautiful melancholy of the indie-pop poetry of the French musician, also involved in Aquaserge.

Seb Martel – Saturn 63

★★

Only played on the many guitars of the Music Museum, the new disc by the French musician invites Camille, Vincent Ségal and Mathieu Boogaerts to join him in this celebration of strings.

La Feline – Tarbes

★★½

Author of a brilliant dialectic of pop, Agnès Gayraud also shines with this new disc whose narration is served by her guitar playing, nourished by folk as well as post-rock, and a deceptively sweet timbre.

Tim Burgess – Typical Music

★★★

Recorded in a month on a Welsh farm, this double album is nourished by the imagination and attachment to sixties rock of the singer of the Charlatans. With a good dose of psyche.

The Murlocs – Rapscallion

★★★

It’s still rocking in Melbourne, psych category, with the band’s sixth album, forever young atmosphere, led by the fevered guitar of Ambrose Kenny-Smith, also officiating in King Gizzard…

Julie Odell – Autumn Eve

★★½

Tender is the folk of this musician who, from New Orleans, invites contemplation in a contemporary world whose oppression hardly wastes her energy, whether acoustic or electric.

Sorry – Anywhere But Here

★★★

Adrian Utley, from Portishead, brought his contribution of genius of the controllers to the second album of the London group, which declares there its love for the English capital, on a background of well-trimmed indie pop.

La Grande Sophie – Modern life

★★½

The guitar is his sanctuary. Sophie Huriaux is decidedly unlike anyone, a diamond folkloric defending her riffs with well-felt, personal lyrics, favoring humor over pathos.

A Quick Hits selection by Sophie Rosemont, to be found in Rolling Stone 146, available on newsstands and here