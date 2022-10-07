Taylor Swift Talks Avoiding ‘Weird Rumors’ in Rare Love Joe Alwyn Comments

Image Credit: LRNYC/MEGA

Taylor Swift gave a rare mention to his six-year romance with Joe Alwyn in an Instagram video, talking about the first song from his upcoming album Midnights. In the clip, Taylor, 32, gave a breakdown of the ‘Lavender Haze’ album opener, and mentioned that she and Joe, 31, mostly kept their relationship private on Friday, October 7. . “My relationship for six years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore them. So this song is kind of about the act of ignoring those things to protect the real things,” she said.

Along with mentioning that the song was about her and Joe keeping their relationship private, Taylor also revealed where she first heard the phrase and explained the origins of the saying. “I came across the phrase ‘Lavender Haze’ when I was looking at Mad Men, and I watched it, because I thought it was cool, and it turns out it’s a common phrase used in the 50s, where they just described being in love. If you were in the lavender mist, it meant you were in that all-encompassing glow of love,” she said. “I thought it was really beautiful. »

While Taylor said her relationship with Joe was the inspiration, she said she felt the phrase was much more universal than just applying to her relationship. “I guess theoretically when you’re in the lavender mist you’ll do anything to stay there and not let people knock you out of that cloud. I think a lot of people have to deal with that now not just as ‘public figures’ because we live in the age of social media and if the world finds out you’re in love with someone they’re going to weigh in on it,” she said.

On Friday, Taylor also revealed the full track list for her new album, with all the tracks on Midnights. She had slowly revealed the track names song by song with her Midnight Mayhem with me social media series. She announced the record at the 2022 VMAs in August, and it will drop on October 21. Along with her video for “Lavender Haze,” Taylor also posted a similar clip talking about the album’s third song “Anti-Hero,” and she said it would focus on her “insecurities.”

Joe has also been very open about why he and Taylor are keeping their relationship to themselves. “We live in an increasingly intrusive culture. The more you give and frankly, even if you don’t give it, something will be taken,” he said in an April interview with She.