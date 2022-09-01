Taylor Swift Teases Fans With New Album Cover But Blurs Track Listing

Taylor Swift teased her fans with the vinyl album cover of her new album Midnights.

The star took to TikTok to show off three special-edition covers of the upcoming album, which is slated for release on October 21.

Dressed in a horizontal striped t-shirt, Swift jumped in front of a window with the blinds drawn and her lip synced to audio that read, “I want to show you what I do. »

She then found herself short of shots, only to awkwardly dive back into holding three vinyl editions of the album.

They all had the same design, with a photo of the star, with the album title above and the track list to the right of the photo.

But each cover featured a different photo of Swift, and the title and track listing colors were different on each cover.

She captioned the TikTok: “August may have slipped away but September brings 3 new special edition covers! Pre-order collectible CD versions of Midnights and single color vinyl versions now… 💁‍♀️🌌 #swifttok #TSmidnighTS #MeetMeAtMidnight. »

The vinyl albums are also available in different colors: two different shades of blue and two different shades of gold.

Swift’s eagle-eyed fans, who are well known for scrutinizing the singer’s every post, noticed that she scrambled the song listings in the video.

“SHE BLURRED THE TRACKLIST I CAN’T HANDLE THIS AAAAAAAH ANY MORE,” one fan commented.

And a second added: “THE TRACKS ARE BLURRED YOU ALL THEY HAVE NAMES. »

Swift announced her upcoming 10th album at the MTV VMAs on Sunday, August 28.

While accepting the Video of the Year award for her music video ‘All Too Well’, Swift told the audience, “I thought it would be a fun time to tell you that my brand new album is coming out on October 21. . »

On Twitter later that evening, Swift wrote, ” Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be released on october 21st. Meet me at midnight. »

Alongside the announcement, she teased the album cover which included a small photo of herself surrounded by a cream border, the title Midnights, and a list of tracks consisting only of numbers.

In her social media announcement for her album, Swift also shared a photo of herself leaning on a chair in a darkened room with a cryptic description of what fans could expect from the album.

“We lie awake in love and fear, in turmoil and tears. We stare at the walls and drink until they respond,” Swift wrote.

“We writhe in our self-made cages and pray that we are not about to make a fatal mistake that will change our lives.

“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The grounds we roam and the demons we face. »

Swift added, “For all of us who’ve been tossing and turning and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go looking – hoping that maybe when the clock strikes twelve … we’ll meet. »