Taylor Swift tempted for a Disney boom and here we tell you what it is

Taylor Swift is happily working on her tenth album ‘Midnights’, one of the most important of her career without a doubt because it includes the re-recording of several of the album Red (2012) that amid the conflict with the leader of Big Machine Records (Kanye West) had to start editing it again, in addition to rumors that she could be in the second installment of Cruella, accompanied by Emma Stone.

the riddles

Taylor every morning was separating an episode per day announcing the songs that will be part of his new album and that is already recorded and these are the names that he has left for his next work that will be released on October 21 of this year.

13 – Mastermind

8 – Watchman Shit

7-Question

6 – Midnight Rain

2 – Brown

3 – Anti Hero

9 – Bejeweled

11 – Karma

1- Lavender Haze

5 – You are on your own, Kid

10 – Labyrinth

12 – Sweet Nothing

And the surprise came more towards the end… although Taylor was playing with her red telephone announcing the songs, some from her left ear and others from her right, letting her followers understand that collaborations were coming… the singer announced that the song number 4 will be called ‘Snow on the beach’ and when pausing then he continued with the fact that the artist who will be part of this new installment is nothing more and nothing less than Lana Del Rey, and he said so in a video that reached 1.3 million views.

In the description of the video it said: “The last episode, final chapter of Midnights Mayhem with me with what’s left.”

Of course, they had already shared time together since in 2012 they were at the MTV EMA.

Fans seeing Taylor name her showed their enthusiasm on social media: I can’t breathe way // This song is going to be the end of me // It was worth staying up // I love you, among so many other beautiful messages from someone who hoped that Collaborate with Taylor.

Undoubtedly a great joy for the Swifties since both appear in several photographs with Jack Antonoff, producer of some of their albums.

Until now, Taylor took advantage of her Instagram social network with more than 226 million followers to publicize the meaning of two of her songs: Lavender Haze and Anti Hero.

Taylor to Disney?

In the last few hours, rumors emerged that Taylor Swift would be part of Cruella 2, as the antagonistic character of Emma Stone. Apparently this second installment will move from the musical, information released by the media outlet The Disney Insider. Let’s remember that this character will be the one who finishes beating Cruella.

We will have to wait…