Taylor Swift: the singer again accused of plagiarism

After accusations of plagiarism around her hit “Shake it off”, which have been running since 2017, Taylor Swift is again the subject of a complaint from an author.

Taylor Swift in the crosshairs of an artist. While the singer has not finished with accusations of plagiarism around her hit “Shake it off”, released in 2014, a new complaint has been filed against the singer by an author named Teresa La Dart, reports TMZ. The latter accuses the star of being inspired by her book called “Lover”, released in 2010 and compiling poems, photos and anecdotes. She points in particular to the book that accompanied the release of Taylor Swift’s seventh album, also entitled Lover.

A similar shape

According to TMZ, which has had access to documents, the American author believes that the form of the book, which accompanied the release of the album unveiled in 2019, maintains several similarities with the book that she herself published. nearly ten years earlier. Similarities, which she considers “too close to be ignored”.

Among these similarities, Teresa La Dart evokes in particular the colors adopted by the singer on the cover of her Lover songbook, a combination of blue and pastel pink, colors also used by Teresa La Dart, but also the very concept of the book, namely a collection of past memories combining “written and pictorial elements”.

It remains to be seen what the courts will think of it. In the meantime, Teresa La Dart is asking for more than a million dollars in damages for infringement of her copyright.