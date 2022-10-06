Taylor Swift thinks Sadie Sink is at the ‘perfect point in her career’ to be a romantic star

Taylor Swift is known for creating perfect pop hooks for her millions of fans around the world. However, with the release of the short film of her song, “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”, the singer has proven that she has some serious directing skills too. Swift recently revealed how she cast Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink in the video, and what she thinks is next for Sink.

The role of Sadie Sink in the short film “All Too Well”

“All Too Well” was a track on Swift’s 2013 album Red. The song was already a fan favorite. So when Swift hinted that the original version of the song was nearly 10 minutes long, fans started clamoring for a recording of the original version.

The singer agreed when she released the re-recorded version of Red, giving fans the 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” along with an accompanying short. The video features O’Brien and Sink as lovers navigating a rocky relationship from start to finish.

Why Taylor Swift Thought Sadie Sink Was ‘Perfect’ For ‘All Too Well’ Short

(L-R) Taylor Swift and Sadie Sink attend ‘In Conversation With…Taylor Swift’ during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 09, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Swift appeared at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival to talk about making the short. And she revealed why she chose the cast for the project.

“I don’t know if it was a decision,” Swift began. “That was what my heart needed for this movie. It was… a very instinctive decision based on watching their performances [in other projects.]”

She continued, “I’ve never seen either of them play roles like this before and I’ve seen them succeed in everything that’s thrown at them and I just thought, ‘I wonder if Sadie Sink wants to play a romantic role? I know I haven’t seen it yet. I think she’s at that perfect point in her career where she could be.

Other Sadie Sink projects and what’s next for her

Swift isn’t the only one who sees enormous talent in Sink. The actor, who shot to fame playing Max Mayfield on Netflix stranger thingsdazzled audiences with her performances in the sci-fi show, as well as her other projects.

Sink performed in the 2021s street of fear trilogy, appearing in Part Two: 1978 and Part Three: 1666. The actor also garnered critical acclaim for his role in Darren Aronofsky’s last film, The whale.

Sink stars in the film alongside Brendan Frasier. The whale premiered at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month and hits theaters on December 9.

The actor also has many other projects in the works. Sink stars in Dear Zoe, a film about a young girl dealing with the loss of her half-sister in a hit-and-run. The film is set to be released on November 4.

Sink has already won an award for his performance in Dear Zoe. The Woods Hole Film Festival presented the actor with the award for Best Performance in a Feature Film (Youth).

Sink is currently working on Person from Berlin, alongside Eric Bana and Sylvia Hoeks. The film is based on a book titled Tokyo, a thriller about a psychologist who travels to Japan to find his long-lost love. Meanwhile, her daughter is being stalked by a deranged former cult member.

