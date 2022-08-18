Taylor Swift: this role in “Twilight” which was refused!

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis don’t “talk directly” to each other.

The couple – who were together from 2011 until 2020 when they called off their engagement – need help “communicating” about custody arrangements for their two children, Otis, eight, and Daisy, five. year.

An insider told PEOPLE magazine that the 38-year-old actress – who was recently victorious in their recent legal battle over the legal home of their children being in California and not New York – “wants to focus on what’s best for the kids” and opened up about their custody issues.”

They added, “She and Jason don’t talk to each other, so they have help communicating about the custody schedule.”

They went on to say that the 46-year-old director of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ is “shattered by the custody drama” but wants to make sure the kids see it “as much as possible”.

The source said, “She hopes they can find the best living situation for everyone.”

Before the judgment, Olivia claimed that Jason sought to “embarrass” and “threaten” her by exposing the custody papers.

Comedian Olivia Wilde, who was then on stage to present her new film which stars Florence Pugh, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine and her new boyfriend, Harry Styles, was interrupted by a delivery man who came to bring her an envelope containing.. .his ex’s legal papers.

The documents read: “The fact that Jason embarrassed me professionally and publicly exposed our personal conflict in this manner is extremely contrary to the interests of our children. Since Jason has made it clear that we will not be able to resolve this issue for the sake of our children outside of the justice system, I filed for custody in Los Angeles.”

At the time of the incident, an insider claimed the ‘Ted Lasso’ star was unaware of how and when the papers would be delivered to his ex-girlfriend. “The documents were drawn up to establish jurisdiction over the children of Mrs. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis (…) Mr. Sudeikis had no knowledge of either the time or the place where the letter would be delivered since it depended on the efficiency of the delivery service company and, moreover, he would never have agreed to the envelope being delivered in such an inappropriate manner,” the source also claimed.