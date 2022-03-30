Taylor Swift to Receive Honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts

New York University has decided to award a doctorate honorary cause in Fine Arts. The ceremony will take place on May 18 at the yankee stadium from New York City.

The university wanted to give this tribute to Taylor for being the first woman to win the Grammy Award for Album of the Year three times. What’s more, Taylor will give the commencement address to students for the graduating class of 2022 while your song 22 It will be the perfect companion to set the moment.

NYU President Andrew Hamilton spoke at a release how “excited” he is to be able to “meet in person with graduates, parents, faculty and honorees for the NYU ceremony.”

Taylor has more than 10 Grammy Awards, six Guinness World Records, an Emmy, and special recognition from the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Are we still counting?

As a good strategist, Taylor has also not missed the opportunity to launch a collection of clothing and different items. What the artist wanted to do was pay tribute to the 2022 graduates and her own song 22.

Taylor Swift’s latest projects

But this was not the first time that the name of Taylor Swift appears next to that of New York University. Not long ago we told you the exclusive course related to the singer, given between January and March of this year, in which her impact on contemporary culture was analyzed.

On the other hand, last week Taylor announced his participation in the film the wild girl with the song Carolina. The film is an adaptation of the novel by Delia Owens.