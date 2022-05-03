Taylor Swift to talk about her short film “All Too Well” at the Tribeca Film Festival

Taylor Swift credit:Bang Showbiz

Taylor Swift will be at the Tribeca Film Festival next month to talk about her short film “All Too Well.” Last year, the star released the music video for her new single ‘All Too Well’, a 10-minute version of the track that originally appeared on her 2012 album ‘Red’. Today it was confirmed that the star will present a special screening of “All Too Well: the short film” which she herself directed, wrote and produced. After the screening, a conversation will take place between the star and the audience. The event will take place at the Beacon Theater in New York on June 11.

In addition, scientists have recently named a new species of millipede in honor of the American singer.

In a twee, Dr. Derek Hennen actually shared the names of 17 new millipede species they recently unearthed under Virginia Tech, a list published by ZooKeys, including Nannaria Swiftae. The reason for this strange tribute is simple: Derek is a huge Taylor fan. “I wanted to show my appreciation by naming this new species from Tennessee in his honor,” the scientist wrote. “A great honor!” According to Rolling Stone, Derek Hennen added: “Her music got me through the ups and downs of graduate school, so the fact that I named a species of centipede after her is my way of thank.” Derek also explained on Twitter that he and his team spent 5 years conducting this research. So far, Nannaria Swiftae has only been found in Tennessee, Taylor Swift’s home state. Derek also named the Nannaria marianae in honor of his wife.