Taylor Swift to talk about her short film at the Tribeca Film Festival

” I did something that I thought was funny, and it wasn’t taken that way “says Bill Murray about the incident with a co-worker.

On Saturday, Bill Murray spoke for the first time about the allegation of ” inappropriate behavior “which he was the subject of on the set of Being Mortal. Speaking to CNBC at Berkshire Hathaway’s 2022 annual shareholder meeting, the actor spoke at length about the incident which put production on the film on hold pending an investigation.

” I had a difference of opinion with a woman I worked withMurray said. I did something that I thought was funny, and it wasn’t taken that way. The company wanted to do the right thing, check it all out, investigate, and so they stopped production. »

Murray did not detail what exactly triggered the allegation of ” inappropriate behavior “, and did not reveal which collaborator filed the complaint.

” But right now, we’re talking to each other, and we’re trying to make peace. I think that’s where the real problem lies.Murray said. We are both professionals. We love each other’s work. We like each other, I think, and if you can’t really get along and trust each other, there’s no point in going any further by working together or making a movie. »

Murray added that he was ” very optimistic “as for a” peace between him and the plaintiff which would allow them to start working together again on the film directed by Aziz Ansari.

” All this taught me a lotMurray said. You know, the world is different from what it was when I was little. What I always found funny growing up isn’t necessarily what’s funny now. Things change, times change, so it’s important for me to find out. And I think the most important thing is that it’s best for the other person. I’ve thought about it, and if it’s not best for the other person, it doesn’t matter what happens to me.. »

Lucy Liu previously accused Murray of behavior “ inexcusable and unacceptable » on the set of the film Charlie and his Charlie’s Angels of 2000, stating that Murray him ” threw insults ”, as she revealed in a 2021 interview with the Los Angeles Times. In his interview on Saturday, Bill Murray said he saw what happened recently as a catalyst for change: I really think it’s really sad if you can’t learn anymore. I do not want [connaître ça] and I don’t intend to. What would make me happiest would be if we both got back to work and were able to trust each other and work on a job that we both spent a lot of time doing. to develop our skills. And hopefully we do something that’s not just good for both of us, but for a whole team of people, a whole team of filmmakers, and the movie studio as well. “.

He added : ” I feel like I’ve learned more in the past two years than in a whole decade of my life before. »

Shortly after the start of production of Being Mortal on March 28, the film (which stars Murray, Ansari, Seth Rogen and Keke Palmer) informed its team that work would be halted following a complaint for ” inappropriate behavior ” unspecified. ” At the end of last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately investigated itwrote Searchlight Pictures in an email to the production team. After reviewing the circumstances, it was decided that production could not continue at this time. “.

Daniel Kreps

Translated by the editor