Taylor Swift tops CO2 emissions with her jet

Until July 19, 2022, his aircraft performed 170 flights representing 22,923 flight minutes, or 15.9 days. According to the calculations of this study, carbon emissions amount to nearly 8,308 tonnes, or 1,185 times more than the annual emissions of an average person. Taylor Swift’s jet is in the air an average of 80 minutes. Its shortest flight lasted only 36 minutes between the state of Missouri and the city of Nashville. A spokesperson for Taylor Swift has reacted to “Rolling Stone”: “Taylor’s jet is regularly loaned to other people. Attributing most or all of these trips to him is therefore incorrect.” It will be recalled that Kylie Jenner created an uproar in July 2022 for using her jet when the same car trip would have taken her only 45 minutes . It was after this bad buzz that Yard had the idea for this ranking. The influencer and businesswoman is also present in 19th place. Behind Taylor Swift’s plane, we find that of boxer Floyd Mayweather. It emitted just over 7,000 tons of CO₂ during 177 flights. Accuracy, one of these journeys lasted only ten minutes. Jay-Z comes third with 136 flights for 6900 tonnes of carbon emissions.