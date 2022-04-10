Taylor Swift, Tribute to the candle Marseille 13th Arrondissement Marseille 13th Arrondissement Saturday June 11, 2022

Candlelight Open Air: Taylor Swift, Tribute to the Marseille 13th Arrondissement candle, June 11, 2022, Marseille 13th Arrondissement.

Candlelight Open Air: Taylor Swift, Tribute to the candle Le Cloître 20 Bd Madeleine Rémusat Marseille 13th Arrondissement

2022-06-11 – 2022-06-11 The Cloister 20 Bd Madeleine Rémusat

Marseille 13th District Bouches-du-Rhône Marseille 13th District

15 40 An intimate atmosphere, by candlelight alone. For public safety, the candles are quality flameless candles.



Accumulating nearly 500 awards in just a few years and with more than 50 million albums sold, Taylor Swift has marked the history of music. For the first time in France, Candlelight pays tribute to him during an exclusive concert in an exceptional open-air venue. The Cloister, illuminated by thousands of candles, will host a talented string quartet made up of soloists from the Orchester Romantique de Paris who will perform the best-known songs by the American singer-songwriter. A unique moment where classic meets pop, where poetry mixes with emotion. You will come out Enchanted!



Program

Shake It Off / You Belong With Me / All Too Well / We Are Never Ever Getting / Back Together / Blank Space / Cardigan / Lover / Wildest Dream / Love Story / New Romantics / Invisible String / Enchanted / I Knew You Were Trouble / I Don’t Want to Live Forever



String Quartet – The Soloists of the Orchester Romantique de Paris

An intimate atmosphere, lit by candlelight alone.

The best of Taylor Swift interpreted by a string quartet, meet at the Cloister on June 11.

