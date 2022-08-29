Taylor Swift triumphs at the MTV Video Music Awards and announces a new album

by Lisa Richwine and Danielle Broadway

(Reuters) – Taylor Swift won music video of the year at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday for the 10-minute version of her song “All Too Well” and announced the release of a new album in October.

The American star received this 14th VMA of her career on the stage of the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, from where she thanked her fans. “All Too Well” is one of the tracks Taylor Swift re-recorded after a dispute with her former label.

“We couldn’t have made this short film without you, the fans,” the singer said before revealing that she will be releasing a new album on October 21.

Another star of the evening, the Puerto Rican Bad Bunny, who was named artist of the year. However, he was not at the Prudential Center since he was giving a concert at Yankee Stadium in New York.

Former Disney Channel star Dove Cameron, performer of hits “Breakfast” and “Boyfriend”, meanwhile won the award for best new artist. “This year has been so crazy,” she said, dedicating her award “to all queer kids.”

Also among the winners was Harry Styles, who received the album of the year award for “Harry’s House” and accepted it via video from Madison Square Garden, New York, where he was performing.

Video Vanguard award-winning rapper Nicki Minaj performed a medley of songs, including her hits “Super Bass” and “Anaconda,” before paying tribute to the artists who inspired her.

(French version Valentine Baldassari, edited by Kate Entringer)