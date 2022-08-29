Taylor Swift triumphs at the MTV VMAs and announces a new album

Taylor Swift took home top honors at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards taking place Sunday night in Newark, New Jersey! The 32-year-old American star won three awards during the evening, including the most prestigious (Video of the Year) thanks to the short film dedicated to his song All Too Well.

Launched on November 12, the mini-film All Too Well was directed and written by Taylor Swift herself. Dedicated to the new version of the song of the same name taken from the album Red (Taylor’s Version)this “super music video” also features American actors Dylan O’Brien (Teen Wolf) and Sadie Sink (Stranger Things). This video of nearly 15 minutes could also allow the singer to win her first Oscar for life, next March.

Taylor Swift took the opportunity to announce that her next album of original songs will be released on October 21. Entitled Midnightsthis disc will include 13 new pieces inspired by the “stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered in the life of the artist” (discover the visual at the bottom of this article).

Other winners of the MTV Video Music Awards night include Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, Harry Styles, Doja Cat, The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Bad Bunny, Dove Cameron, Måneskin, Anitta, the Reds Hot Chili Peppers, BTS and Blackpink.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers also received the prestigious Global Icon Award, succeeding the Foo Fighters who won the award last year. Nicki Minaj also received the Vanguard Award for her outstanding contribution and the impact of her work in the world of music video and popular culture.

During this ceremony hosted by Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J and Jack Harlow, we were also able to attend the performances of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, BLACKPINK, Panic! at the Disco, Lizzo, Fergie, Måneskin, Lauren Spencer-Smith, J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Marshmello and many more. Note that the Canadian Avril Lavigne went on stage to present a trophy.

Since their creation in 1984, the MTV Video Music Awards have rewarded hundreds of artists, whose favorites remain Beyoncé (29 awards), Madonna (20 awards) and Lady Gaga (18 awards).

Here is the full list of 2022 winners (in bold):



VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal”



Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

ARTIST OF THE YEAR



Bad Bunny

drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

GROUP OF THE YEAR

BLACKPINK



BTS

City Girls

foo fighters

imagine Dragons

Maneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Silk Sonic

BEST NEW ARTIST

Baby Keem



Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Latto

Maneskin

SEVENTEEN

SONG OF THE YEAR

Adele – “Easy On Me”



Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY”

SONG OF SUMMER

Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

Charlie Puth – “Left And Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS)”

Doja Cat – “Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Elvis)”

Future ft. Drake, Tems – “Wait For U”

Harry Styles – “Late Night Talking”



Jack Harlow – “First Class”

Kane Brown – “Big”

Latto x Mariah Carey – “Big Energy (Remix) ft. DJ Khaled”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Marshmello x Khalid – “Numb”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Nicky Youre, dazy – “Sunroof”

Post Malone with Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Rosalia – “Bizcochito”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Adele- 30

Bad Bunny- A Verano Sin Ti

Billie Eilish- Happy Than Ever

Drake- Certified Lover Boy



Harry Styles – Harry’s House

BEST COLLABORATION

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”



Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

Post Malone & the Weeknd – “One Right Now”

Rosalia ft. the Weeknd – “LA FAMA”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY”

BEST POP VIDEO

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”



Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Olivia Rodrigo – caterer”

BEST HIP-HOP VIDEO

Eminem & Snoop Dogg – “From The D 2 The LBC”

Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR U”

Kendrick Lamar – “N95”

Latto – “Big Energy”



Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?”

Pusha T – “Diet Coke”

BEST R&B VIDEO

Alicia Keys – “City of Gods (Part II)”

Chloe – “Have Mercy”

HER – “For Anyone”

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – “No Love (Extended Version)”



The Weeknd – “Out Of Time”

BEST ROCK VIDEO

Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young”

Jack White – “Taking Me Back”

Muse – “Won’t Stand Down”



Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”

Shinedown – “Planet Zero”

Three Days Grace – “So Called Life”

BEST ALTERNATE VIDEO

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – “Love It When You Hate Me”

Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – “emo girl”



Måneskin – “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE”

Panic! At The Disco – “Viva Las Vengeance”

Twenty One Pilots – “Saturday”

WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – “GROW”

BEST LATIN VIDEO



Anitta – “Envolver”

Bad Bunny – “Tití Me Preguntó”

Becky GX KAROL G – “MAMIII”

Daddy Yankee – “REMIX”

Farruko – “Pepas”

J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto”

BEST K-POP VIDEO

BTS – “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”

ITZY – “LOCO”



LISA – “LALISA”

SEVENTEEN – “HOT”

Stray Kids – “MANIAC”

TWICE – “The Feels”

BEST ENGAGED VIDEO

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Latto – “P*ssy”



Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Rina Sawayama – “This Hell”

Stromae – ”Sons of joy”

BEST PUSH PERFORMANCE

September 2021: Griff – “One Night”

October 2021: Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain”

November 2021: Nessa Barrett – “i hope ur miserable until ur dead”



December 2021: SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You”

January 2021: Mae Muller – “Better Days”

February 2022: GAYLE – “abcdefu”

March 2022: Sheneesa – “RU That”

April 2022: Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi”

May 2022: Wet Leg – “Long Chair”

June 2022: Muni Long – “Baby Boo”

July 2022: Doechii – “Persuasive”

BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE



BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG

BTS | Minecraft

Charli XCX | Roblox

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | wave

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox

BEST LONG FORMAT VIDEO

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Foo Fighters – Studio 666

Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed

Madonna – Madame X

Olivia Rodrigo – driving home 2 units



Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

BEST ACHIEVEMENT

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”



Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties”

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam”



Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Kendrick Lamar – “N95”

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

BEST ART DIRECTION

Adele – “Oh My God”

Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug

Kacey Musgraves – “simple times”



Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Coldplay X BTS – “My Universe”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”



Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY”

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BTS – “Permission to Dance”



Doja Cat – “Woman”

FKA branches ft. The Weeknd

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

BEST EDITING

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties”

Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)”

Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal”



ROSALIA – “SAOKO”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

The Weeknd – “Take My Breath”