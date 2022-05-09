Taylor Swift unveils an excerpt from her reissued 1989 album

Taylor Swift unveiled a brand new version of her song This Lovefrom his album 1989 released in 2014. Sold over 10 million copies worldwide thanks to hits like shake it off, Blank Space, Style and Bad Bloodthis disc will soon be offered in a completely re-recorded edition, as was the case for Fearless and Redrespectively launched in April and November 2021.

” This Love (my version) is out and I’m reliving the 1989 world tour in my head. Everything is fine Taylor Swift posted on social media, days after giving us a taste of that song in the movie’s trailer. The Summer I Turned Prettya new series from Amazon Prime that will air starting June 17.

The reissue of the album 1989 will also include the re-recorded version of the hit Wildest Dreams, unveiled last September. This will be Taylor Swift’s fifth new album in two years, if you count Folklore and Evermorelaunched in July and December 2020.

As Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version), This Love (Taylor’s Version) will be produced following the purchase of the rights to the first six Taylor Swift records by Scott “Scooter” Braun who has since sold them to Shamrock Holdings. Unhappy to have lost ownership of his early works, the 32-year-old American star then pledged to record new versions of all his old songs.

Taylor Swift also recently unveiled a taste of her song carolina who will appear in the film Where the Crawdads Sing which will be released next July. This will be the singer-songwriter’s first “real” novelty since the release of her album. Evermore.