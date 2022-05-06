Taylor Swift unveils her new version for “This Love”

Taylor Swift has not said its last word. In her quest to reclaim her songs and all of her rights, the singer gradually publishes versions of her titles titled “Taylor’s Version”. In 2019 Brown Scooter became the owner of his former label, Big Machine Recordings, and resold the star’s catalog to an investment fund. Outraged by this murderous gesture, the singer decided not to let it go and bring out all of her albums, even if it takes several years.

It started with Fearless, one of his first opuses, unveiled in 2008 and which undoubtedly launched his career. Last November, the interpreter of Shake it off, offers a Taylor’s Version for Redthe album of a dark period of love in his life.

But who says reappropriation, also says updating. Although the lyrics and sounds remain similar if not completely the same, certain arrangements, as well as the maturity of Taylor’s voice, evolve the entirety of his songs.

Today, the singer tackles 1989her fifth opus released in 2014. She has already unveiled the titles Wildest Dream and This Love. The title of the album represents the year of Taylor’s birth.

Carried by the single shake it off, quickly ranked at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States, this album according to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, has sold over 10 million copies. making Taylor Swift, the first woman to win the prizeAlbum of the Year at the 2016 Grammy Awards. The album also won the award for best pop album.

As saying that 1989 branded the career of the artist. Today, rediscover two key titles of this opus, signed Taylor Swift uniquely.

