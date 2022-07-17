Taylor Swift unveils This Love, new single from 1989 (Taylor’s Version)

As you know, for the past few months, Taylor Swift has been in the midst of re-recording her previous opuses. After the purchase of his masters by Scooter Braun, the artist took his destiny into his own hands, preferring by far to return to the studio. Thus, a year ago, the public discovered Fearless (Taylor’s Version) – a brand new version of the album released in 2008 with, as a bonus, some unreleased tracks. Last November, Swift turned the musical sphere on its head by releasing Red (Taylor’s Version), carried by the long version of All Too Well (more than expected by fans). And since she’s not one to do things by halves, Taylor Swift continues: this night, the popstar unveiled This Love (Taylor’s Version), a track that will be found on the 1989 re-release.

THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY SOUNDTRACK (AMAZON PRIME)

” This Love (My Version) is out and I’m reliving the 1989 World Tour in my head. Everything is fine “posted the artist on social networks.

This release follows the release of the trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty, new series from Amazon Prime. This Love is the second single from this (highly anticipated) new version from 1989. As a reminder, a few months ago, Taylor Swift had already offered her version of Wildest Dreams. For the time being, no publication date has been mentioned concerning 1989 but, obviously, it is not far away! At least, we hope so.