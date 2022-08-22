Taylor Swift used to consider it a day off if she only had ‘five hours off’

As one of the most successful singer-songwriters in the world, Taylor Swift is constantly working. Even when the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic forced the amsterdam an actress on the inside, she was still working hard. In quarantine in 2020, Swift managed to create not one but two albums, which she surprised with the release. But Swift’s work ethic comes as no surprise when you learn what she considered a day off.

Taylor Swift’s busy schedule has calmed down in recent years

Swift’s intense schedule has slowed in recent years due to circumstances. The folklore The artist had to cancel his Lover Fest tour due to coronavirus. Additionally, many of her appearances over the past two years have been virtual, reducing how often she has to travel for work. However, this was not the case a few years ago. During Swift 1989 back then, she rarely even had a day off.

Why the ‘All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)’ singer considered a few hours off a day

For 1989, Swift has toured the world, filmed and promoted six music videos, written and recorded 16 songs, given live performances, and more. Thus, it was rare for Swift not to work. Maybe that’s why she started categorizing a few free hours as a day off. In an interview with Nashville Magazine, Swift revealed why she made this choice.

“I’m one of those people who, in my mind, I classify it as ‘a day off’ if I only have five hours free,” Swift explained. “Because I don’t like feeling overworked, and I don’t like being one of those people who complain [sic] how exhausting their job is. People who complain about that are, I think, statistically less fun to be around.

Swift revealed that some of her friends live life in ways that don’t work for her

Continuing, Swift revealed that she personally knows people who are complaining and that she thinks it’s harmful. “I have friends who, if they email, are like, ‘Oh, that was a day off, and now it’s not. I have to work,” she recalls. ” You can not live your life that way. It’s not a productive way to live your life. I categorize my days off as ways that other people consider work days, but it keeps me sane, which I guess is the main focus here.

What does Swift do when she has a real day off?

But what does Swift do when she has the day off? In 2014, BuzzFeed reported on what Swift does in her spare time. On her Tumblr page, the “All Too Well” singer explained what she does in her free time, and it’s surprisingly normal. Some of Swift’s day off activities included binge-watching Friends, taking care of her cats and rearranging her closet. In Swift’s own words: “When I’m not doing a lot, I’m doing NOTHING. Clearly, the singer found ways to recharge after her busy schedule.

