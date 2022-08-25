Taylor Swift wanted to be in ‘Twilight,’ but the director didn’t want her in the movie

Music superstar Taylor Swift is known for her hit songs and magnetic personality, as well as a few on-screen appearances in movies over the years. At one point, Swift had the opportunity to be part of the Dusk universe with a minor role, but one of the directors wasn’t too keen on the idea.

Taylor Swift | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Taylor Swift has been a successful singer for over a decade

Taylor Swift’s self-titled debut album was released in 2006, followed by her second album. Without fear in 2008 — the same year, the first Dusk film starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson was shown in theaters.

In the late 2000s and early 2010s, Swift established herself as an accomplished singer and songwriter, with mammoth sales to match and countless accolades. To date, she has won 11 Grammy Awards and landed eight No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Taylor Swift wasn’t allowed to be in ‘Twilight’

At the turn of the last decade, Swift was quickly becoming the hottest name in music. But his popularity quickly bled into the world of cinema. She played in Hannah Montana: The Movie and had her first scripted role in an episode of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation in 2009. The Dusk sequel movie The Twilight Saga: The New Moon created the same year.

Swift was a huge fan at the time and wanted to be involved in one of the movies any way she could. Director Chris Weitz opened up about Swift almost being in the movie during an August 2022 appearance on the Twilight effect podcast.

“Taylor Swift was a huge Twihard,” he said, recounting what happened after his management contacted him.

“He said, ‘Taylor would love to be in that movie…she’ll be like, you know, somebody in the cafeteria, or in the restaurant, or whatever, but she just wants to be in that movie,'” recalls Weitz.

But despite Swift’s interest, Weitz felt her presence would hurt the film.

“By the time Taylor Swift, like, walks across the screen, for about five minutes, nobody’s going to be able to process anything,” he said.

While his decision ended up keeping the spotlight on the cast, that doesn’t mean he hasn’t regretted his decision ever since. “I also kick myself for that, because I was like, wow, I could have hung out with Taylor Swift. We could have been friends,” he lamented.

Swift’s next film role was in the 2010 romantic comedy Valentine’s day.

Other Things Taylor Swift Has Starred In

In the years following the Dusk series, Swift went on to star in other films, as well as creating several of her own concert musical films and documentaries, including Journey to Fearlessness, The 1989 World Tour Live, Taylor Swift: Reputation Stadium Tour, miss americanand Folklore: the Long Pond studio sessions.

She voiced her first animated role in 2012 The Lorax and had a role in the 2014 drama The donor. And in 2019, Swift was one of many music industry stars tapped for the film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s beloved musical. Cats.

