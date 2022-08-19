Taylor Swift wanted to be in Twilight: New Moon, according to her director

It’s 2009. You play for Without fear nonstop. Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner are an adorable couple. You just watched Kanye West interrupt Swift’s Best Female Video acceptance speech for ‘You Belong With Me’ at the MTV Video Music Awards – and you have no idea you’ve witnessed the start of a feud of celebrities that will last into the next decade.

In another universe, 2009 would be too mark a major crossover fandom moment – ​​potentially more iconic than, say, Avengers: infinity war, or even This is Hannah Montana’s So Suite Life. As director of The Twilight Saga: New Moon, Chris Weitz revealed in a recent podcast that Swift nearly made an appearance in the Teen Vampire franchise.

“Taylor Swift was a massive Twihard,” Weitz said of Ashley Greene and Melanie Howe. The twilight effect August 16. Weitz explained that he and Swift had the same agent, who relayed the musician’s interest in the film. “He said, ‘Taylor would like to be in this movie…she’ll be like, you know, somebody in the cafeteria, or in the restaurant, or whatever, but she just wants to be in this movie. « »

Tragically, however, the cameo didn’t happen — and Weitz explained why. “The moment Taylor Swift, like, walks across the screen, for about five minutes, nobody will be able to process anything. »

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Weitz acknowledged that while the decision was likely “for the best of the movie,” it was still difficult to make — and had a lasting impact. “I also kick myself for that, because I was like, wow, I could have hung out with Taylor Swift,” he joked. “We could have been friends.

While Swift was unable to appear in the film alongside her then-stepfather Lautner, some fans are convinced there is still a connection between Swift and New Moon. It’s actually a longtime Swiftie theory that the musician actually wrote “Haunted” about Jacob, Bella, and Edward’s love triangle — well, did you hear those lyrics? Exhibit A: “He’ll try to take my pain away / And he might just make me smile / But all the time I wish he was you instead.” »

The lyrics (plus the edgy, romantic horror vibe) have long led fans to read “Haunted” as a Dusk-adjacent track – perhaps, according to some listeners, it was even planned to appear on the New Moon soundtrack or play during the film’s credits. These theories are of course only galvanized by the report that Swift was a Twihard at the time.