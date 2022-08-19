Taylor Swift wanted to star in a ‘Twilight’ movie, the director refused to cast her

Sometimes being a fan just isn’t enough. After the release of the first part of the saga Twilightin 2009, the singer Taylor Swiftthen aged 19, fell in love with vampires and werewolves that terrified all young adult fans of pop culture. To the point of wanting to appear in the second film, Twilight Chapter II: Temptation.

Tuesday, in a new episode of the poscast The Twilight Effectco-hosted by actress Ashley Green – interpreter of Alice Cullen in the saga – the director of Temptation returned to the candidacy of the singer. “Taylor Swift was a huge Twi-hard [fan de Twilight, ndlr]and we had the same agent at the time, says Chris Weitz. He said to me: “Taylor would like to be in this film, not because it is you who directs, but because it is a Twi-hard”. According to their mutual agent, the singer was ready to accept an extra role, including a figure “in the cafeteria or in a restaurant”.

A notoriety that would have harmed the film?

Already at the time, Taylor Swift was a global star, with two solo albums to her credit and a few appearances as a guest star on a small screen. Notoriety that could have harmed the film Twilight and filming it, according to the director: “The most complicated thing for me was knowing that, as soon as Taylor Swift appeared on screen, no one would be able to do anything for at least five minutes. . “If it is certain that the presence of the singer would have attracted all eyes, Chris Weitz regrets having been so categorical: “I kicked myself for that, because I was like “Wow, I could have hung out with Taylor Swift. We could have been friends”. […] She must have thought to herself “Who is this idiot?” but sometimes you make decisions thinking that’s the best thing for the movie. »

This vain attempt did not prevent Tayor Swift from making a name for herself outside of song, in the cinema. She will star in David O. Russell’s next film, amsterdamalongside, in particular, Margot Robbie and Christian Bale. See you in theaters on November 2.