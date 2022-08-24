Taylor Swift was turned down to do this movie

Singer Taylor Swift became one of the musical icons of Generation Z by becoming one of the most recognized pop stars worldwide. However, her fame came to her at a very young age, so the singer also enjoyed the most successful youth series and movies of the moment, such as the saga of ‘Twilight’, the franchise that told the love story between vampires, humans and werewolves. Despite breaking sales records and filling every stage with her concerts, Swift dreamed of performing alongside her. Kristen Stewart Y Robert Pattinson in one of the installments of this saga. However, the director of the film, Chris Weitzrejected Taylor Swift, thus preventing her from participating in the film ‘New Moon’ (2009).



The story goes back more than thirteen years ago when Taylor Swift and Chris Weitz were working with the same manager and he let her know of Taylor’s interest in being a part of this movie. However, he made the decision to reject Swift’s request, so she was unable to fulfill her dream of acting alongside ‘Edward Cullen’. Undoubtedly, this decision was very controversial at the time, given that the presence of a great star from the world of music in a film could represent a resounding success at the box office. For that reason, Weitz decided to tell the reasons why he rejected Taylor Swift in a conversation on the podcast ‘The Twilight Effect‘

“Taylor Swift was a great twilight fan and me and taylor swift had the same agent back then and he said, ‘Taylor would like to be in this movie. Not because of you, but because she’s a huge ‘Twilight’ fan. She could be someone in a coffee shop or at dinner or wherever, but she wants to be in this movie,'” explained the director. Seconds later, he explained the real reason that forced him to reject the star. “The hardest thing for me was that the moment Taylor Swift was on the screen, for five minutes, no one was going to be able to process anything.“, hinting that he decided not to fulfill the singer’s dream, since he did not want the viewers to get lost in the story by being dazzled by the presence of Taylor Swift in one of the scenes.



Taylor Swift was also not offered to participate in the soundtrack of ‘New Moon’

Now, fans of the artist can understand that she should not be the center of attention in the story, but they have also wondered why the director did not give her the opportunity to be part of the story. soundtrack of the film?, thus accompanying other musicians such as Lykke Li, Thom Yorke, Muse and The Killers. In this way, the singer would have been able to fulfill her dream of belonging, in some way, to the Twilight saga, while the producers would benefit from the fame and advertising that Taylor Swift would have given to the film.