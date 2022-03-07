Taylor Swift watched The Batman and revealed her favorite character

James 18 mins ago

The Grammy winner, who is re-releasing her music under her own distribution (the famous Taylor’s Version), gave this past Sunday his stamp of approval through Instagram to the new vigilante film, the recently released TheBatman.

On her Instagram Story, Taylor Swift I not only applaud the film but the interpretation of Zoe Kravitz (Big Little Lies) as Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, whom he called “the Catwoman of my dreams.”

