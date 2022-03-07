Taylor Swift watched The Batman and revealed her favorite character

The Grammy winner, who is re-releasing her music under her own distribution (the famous Taylor’s Version), gave this past Sunday his stamp of approval through Instagram to the new vigilante film, the recently released TheBatman.

On her Instagram Story, Taylor Swift I not only applaud the film but the interpretation of Zoe Kravitz (Big Little Lies) as Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, whom he called “the Catwoman of my dreams.”

“The Batman was phenomenal!!!” Taylor accompanied her post from what appeared to be a private movie screening of DC’s new Dark Knight movie.

Taylor’s Instagram Story (@taylorswift)

Swift and Kravitz They are very close friends, who even shared a COVID bubble in London while the actress was filming with Bruce Wayne from Robert Pattinson. Filming began in 2020 and was immediately interrupted by the pandemic, where the cast had to isolate themselves until further notice, and the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet he did it with the same Taylor Swift.

“Zoe was being very strict with [las pautas de distanciamiento social] anyway because he is shooting a movie [The Batman]and Taylor Swift she was in her pod and ready to help,” editor-in-chief Jake Silverstein told WWD.

Swift even helped out her partner in a social distancing photo shoot for the number of ‘Great performers’ of The New York Times Magazine of the time. The actress and the singer have been friends for several years, and they were even seen together with Cara Delevingne, Dakota Johnson and more celebrities who are part of her group of friends, such as the tennis player Serena Williams and the actress Suki Waterhousethe current couple Robert Pattinson.

Kravitz has received rave reviews for her performance in The Batman, and the actress joked last week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that was put in mode method actressas if it were Daniel Day-Lewis or Joaquin Phoenix. “If I were given the role of Catwoman, I would study cats. I would drink milk from a bowl,” she mused. Jimmy Fallonto which Kravitz replied, “I did that Jimmy… I’m a method actress, man.”

The interpreter also confessed that in preparation for the film she also “spent a lot of time with the cats”, even scheduling “cat time” on her calendar to spend time with the felines who played her character’s pets.

batman premiered exclusively in all theaters around the world this past Thursday and with less than a week in theaters, it has already swept the box office. The film is expected to arrive on streaming only on April 19, at HBOMax.

