Taylor Swift will be the next featured artist on Apple Fitness+ ahead of the release of new album ‘Midnights’

Apple Fitness+ isn’t just about workouts, as Apple is also highlighting the platform’s integration with Apple Music. This time, the company announced that the next artist to feature on Apple Fitness+ workouts is 11-time Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift.

Workouts with Taylor Swift songs

In an Instagram post from the official Apple Fitness+ account, the company announced the partnership with Taylor Swift in a fun and rather unusual way. As Swift is set to release her tenth album titled “Midnights”, Apple has created special artwork based on the album’s official cover to promote Apple Fitness+ workouts.

Apple also revealed the playlists for some of the workouts, such as Yoga with Jonelle, which will include songs like Breathe, All Too Well, the 1, Wildest Dreams and evermore. Those who opt for HIIT training with Anja will listen to songs like You Need To Calm Down, You Belong With Me, 22 and Paper Rings.

Of course, the workouts will also include songs from the new Midnights album. But as noted Billboard, Apple has yet to reveal the songs. The company invites all “Swifties,” as Taylor Swift fans are known, to join in the event and exercise while enjoying the music of their favorite artist.

Prepare to sweat, Swifties. In our upcoming Artist Spotlight, you can practice to the tunes of @taylorswift, including tracks from his monumental new album Midnights. It’s time to #CloseYourRings and pre-add #TSMidnights on @applemusic now.

In the past, Apple has also promoted other artists such as ABBA, BTS, and Queen with special events on Apple Fitness+. Interestingly, the news comes after rumors that Taylor Swift will perform at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, which will be the first to be sponsored by Apple Music. However, it is now confirmed that Rihanna will headline the show next year.

Taylor Swift’s new album will be available on October 21, and you can now pre-save it to your Apple Music library.

Learn more about Apple Fitness+

For those unfamiliar, Apple Fitness+ offers a variety of workouts you can do at home with your own equipment. Each workout is presented by an expert trainer and different categories are available, such as HIIT, Yoga, Pilates, Core and Dance.

Currently, Apple Fitness+ requires an Apple Watch. However, later this year, Apple will make the platform available to anyone with an iPhone running iOS 16. The Apple Fitness+ subscription costs $9.99 per month and is included in the Apple One Premier plan.

