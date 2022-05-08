Taylor Swift will receive an honorary doctorate, 10 life lessons instilled by the singer

As you may know, Taylor Swift will soon receive an honorary doctorate from New York University. Right away, 10 life lessons made in Swift.

A few weeks ago, New York University opened a course exclusively dedicated to the American popstar. Today it was announced that Taylor Swift, named artist of the decade in 2019, will be awarded an honorary doctorate of the arts. To celebrate this new victory of the popstar, here are some life lessons instilled by the interpreter of Blank Space.

#1. “Mistakes are inevitable”

In 2019, during Teen Choice AwardsTaylor Swift said: “If teenagers are watching, I think there’s one thing I wish I had known when I was a teenager: mistakes are bound to happen”she said. “I just want you to know that if you’re really hard on yourself right now about something that’s happened in your life…it’s okay. This is what will happen to you in life. No one comes out unscathed. We are all going to have a few scratches. Please be kind to yourself and defend yourself. »

#2. “Find a good lawyer”

In a short interview with vogue A few years ago, Taylor Swift gave the best advice to anyone wanting to get into music: “Find a good lawyer”, she said calmly. And, with hindsight, she was not wrong: as a reminder, the young artist saw her masters being bought.

During this same interview, when asked what was the most important life lesson for her, the artist replied: “Karma is real (aka, karma is real). And again, she wasn’t wrong.

#4. “May your heart be broken but, never twice by the same hand”

After the success of 1989Taylor Swift disappears… before making a triumphant return with the album Reputation. With this opus, Swift publishes a poem (which will be recited during the Reputation World Tour) : “ May your heart be broken but, never twice by the same hand”she wrote.

No need to draw a picture, better know how to surround yourself. And speaking of relationships (whatever they are), Swift teaches us that sometimes some aren’t meant to last.

#6. We live in a world where anyone can say what they want about you”

During her last appearance at the Brit Awards last year, Taylor Swift walked away with a trophy of honor. The opportunity to remind the public of several things : the first one, “if you’re meeting resistance, you’re probably doing something new”. And the second : “We live in a world where anyone can say what they want about you. But please remember that you have the opportunity to prove otherwise”.

#7. “Focus on what you want to do, not what they say you can’t do”

Throughout her career, Taylor Swift hasn’t been afraid of change – on the contrary. The one who first cut her teeth in country music has, over time, chosen to evolve in pop – offering us excellent albums such as 1989 or Reputation. In an industry where many artists are encouraged not to innovate (so as not to displease the public), Taylor Swift prefers to focus on what she has. ” want to do “.

#8. “Just Shake It Off”

A gif speaks better than a long speech: sometimes it’s better to dance and shake everything that makes our life less pleasant.

#9. “It’s okay to be dramatic”

We can’t really talk about a life lesson here, but there’s nothing better than feeling appreciated for who we are.. So if, one day, you intend to be ” too much “ drama, remember that you have the right to do so. No.

#10. No, you don’t always have to accept other people’s excuses

“I don’t think you have to forgive and forget to move on,” confided the artist in an interview. Sometimes it is better to remain indifferent.

Bonus – never forget your scarf at your ex’s sister’s house.

Because we will never stop enjoying All Too Well.

In short, Taylor Swift will have offered us excellent albums but will have taught us a few things. What better way to understand life!