Taylor Swift will release Midnights for Kim Kardashian’s birthday!

Taylor Swift has just announced some big news. On Kim Kardashian’s birthday, her new album will be released.

Good news for Taylor Swift fans! Indeed, it seems that the young woman is about to release a new album called Midnights on the occasion of a very special event. Namely, Kim Kardashian’s birthday. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z about this new project!

Taylor Swift in turmoil

For the past few weeks, many celebrities have had to face severe criticism. On social networks, the latter do not hesitate to display their private jet trips. Taylor Swift, Drake, Kylie Jenner… The stars are constantly on the move.

But if opulence has often made fans dream, ecological awareness has finally taken over. And now, flying is an act considered irresponsible.

The daughter of Kris Jenner was recently considered like a real “climate criminal”. And this, after having published a photo on which we could see the jet of his companion Travis Scott right next to his.

In caption: “Do we take mine or yours?” » A question that did not fail to make Internet users react… For her part, Taylor Swift is also in the sights of ecologists. And this, for the simple and good reason that the interpreter of the title Look What You Made Me Do would be the most polluting.

In any case, this seems to be confirmed by the British marketing agency Yard through a study. According to her information, the singer would have made 170 private jet flights in less than 8 months.

Which represents sixteen full days in the air. Thanks to this study, the agency explains that it wanted “denouncing the harmful impact of the use of private jets”.

“Private jets have a disproportionate impact on the environment,” continues Yard. It’s a particularly popular means of transport among celebrities, who opt for incredibly short journeys instead of choosing a more eco-friendly alternative. » MCE TV tells you more about Taylor Swift.

A new album soon to be released

Despite the criticism, Taylor Swift has no intention of giving up. Quite the contrary. She also prefers to ignore negative remarks to focus on future projects.

And the least we can say is that one of them is already making a lot of noise. In effect, next October 21, a brand new album should land in stores.

Eh yes ! It is indeed about Kim Kardashian’s birthday. ” Taylor Swift’s new album is outsame day as Kim Kardashian’s birthday“, wrote a fan on Twitter.

And to continue: ” She announced it at the VMAs 13 years after the Kanye incident. And on the same date, Carly Rae Jepsen is releasing her new album, which is managed by Scooter Braun.

According to what Taylor Swift was able to taser on social media, this is a “set of music written in the middle of the night. A journey between nightmares and dreams. The floors we walk on and the demons we face.

“For all of us who hesitated and decided to keep the lanterns lit and keep looking – hoping that maybe, when the clock strikes twelve, we will meet. » One thing is for sure, we can’t wait to listen Taylor Swift’s latest project!