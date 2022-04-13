Taylor Swift wins her 8th CMT Awards with her cover of “Love Story”

The talented Taylor Swift has just added a new distinction to its list of CMT Awards.

Taylor Swift, a talent that is confirmed every time.

The sure value of American music Taylor Swift is further illustrated with the covers of past hits. With her musical genius, she knows how to bring yesterday’s hits up to date. And as if success opened his arms to him, the CMT Awards opened a category for new releases of old hits.

“Love Story” of Taylor Swift, comes back in style Country thanks to “Fearless“, made in a version specific to the star. This title won the prize for “trending comeback song of the year” to CMT Awards 2022 the monday april 11 latest. “Comingback Song of the Year” is a new category introduced at this year’s ceremony. This initiative honors iconic stars and their successes that have stood the test of time, but found new life on the internet.

Remember that this victory for the artist was not easy because of the competitors who also had very good musical arguments to put forward. At CMT Awards of her later years, she had already won accolades. In 2009, she received the award for female video of the year; in 2021, that of the most family feature film, to name only these two.