Taylor Swift with Christian Bale and Margot Robbie in David O. Russell’s film

Taylor Swift returns to the seventh art, putting the seven notes “on pause” for a moment: in reality no pause in the singer’s musical career but if anything a new cinematic experience that supports her songwriting work, an evergreen of her two-faced profession …
To return to the big screen, the pop star chose a chapeau title. Title that for now has not yet been officially revealed but which is already on everyone’s lips (using periphrasis clearly). It is in fact the new film directed (and written) by David O. Russell (this is the periphrase we mentioned earlier, waiting to know how it will be called).
The director de On the bright side – Silver Linings Playbook And American Hustle – Appearances can be deceiving, among others, is back behind the camera after years, as the latest title of his cinematography is Joy, released in 2015 starring Jennifer Lawrence.
The project is still quite top secret: for now very little is known, except that the film will be produced by New Regency, which will see O. Russell again directing, that O. Russell himself wrote the screenplay and that the cast is a nothing short of stellar.
In addition to the recently announced Taylor Swift, in fact, the parade of stars that the director has gathered for this new film test is really very long. And these are stars so bright they dazzle … Are you ready?
Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Robert De Niro, Michael Shannon and Timothy Olyphant are you enough?
Taylor Swift returns to the cinema
If for David O. Russell this is the first film since 2015, for Taylor Swift it is a return to the big screen from which he has been missing since 2019.
In that year the singer participated in the film adaptation of the musical Cats, playing the role of Bombalurina.
Swift also starred in Netflix’s documentary film titled Miss Americana (2020), a short story that follows the pop star’s career and life over the years.
On the small screen, however, we recently saw her as the protagonist of the production Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions on Disney +.
If in the opening words we took the liberty of making a play on words by saying that the pop star has “paused” the seven notes, in reality it is necessary to specify that Taylor Swift did not do it at all (another word game). For her, music is never on standby: more than a profession, it would even seem like a vocation.
She was recently awarded the award Album of the year for its Folklore at the Grammy Awards. It is the best-selling record in the United States during 2020. So the pandemic record, which makes us listen to it in an even more meaningful light.