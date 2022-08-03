Taylor Swift working on brand new album amid private jet controversy

ads

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO! Today we’re talking about Taylor Swift working on album number ten and Demi Lovator opening up about their pronouns.

Not only that, Paris Hilton reveals she’s been listening to Britney’s new song and called it ‘iconic’. Tune in to today’s episode of the podcast below…

Here is the transcript of today’s episode:

Taylor Swift is working on album number ten. The singer is believed to be back in the studio to work on new music which is described as her most “experimental” to date. Taylor has been writing and recording in Nashville for the past few weeks and the new album will mark her first original material since 2020’s Folklore and Evermore. But fans are hoping to hear Taylor’s music sooner as the star continues to re-record her old material after having obtained mastering rights from his former producer.

Paris Hilton said she listened to Britney’s comeback track with Sir Elton John. The heiress, who is a longtime friend of Britney’s, revealed to Page Six that she heard the duet, which is a cover of Elton’s classic hit Tiny Dancer, while on vacation in Ibiza. Paris described the track as “iconic and crazy.” The track is set to drop later this month. We can’t wait to hear it.

Demi Lovato has announced that she has started using the pronouns she/she and they/them. The singer, who came out non-binary last year, explained in an interview on the Spout podcast that they’ve started using feminine pronouns as well as neuter pronouns more recently, adding that she’s a fluid person in this regard. regarding his music, sex and sexuality. The Skyscraper singer first opened up about their fluid identity in May 2021, explaining at the time that genderless pronouns “best represent the fluidity” she feels within herself.

Congratulations to Leona Lewis who gave birth to her first child with husband Dennis Jauch. The happy couple, who wed in 2019, took to social media to share the happy news that they welcomed baby girl, Carmel Allegra, on July 22. The former X Factor star shared a gorgeous photo of the little one with a caption that read, “And then there were three. »

And speaking of babies, Katy Perry revealed her hopes for having more children in the future with her actor fiancé Orlando Bloom. The Roar singer told People magazine that the couple, who got engaged in 2019, hope to expand their family in the future, adding that she is “a planner.” Katy and the Lord of the Rings star welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, in 2020 who is the couple’s first child together, while Orlando also has a son with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

