Taylor Swift would appear in the second part of the movie ‘Cruella’

‘Cruella’ was one of Disney’s most successful movies in 2021. Just a few months after its premiere, it was confirmed that a second part will arrive, which will once again star actress Emma Stone. However, in recent days rumors have grown that Taylor Swift would also be part of the cast. It is true?

A thread was spread on social networks where it was commented that the American singer-songwriter would be considered to play the role of the antagonist of the film. Immediately, several theories arose in which it was mentioned that Taylor Swift would make a secret appearance in part 2 of ‘Cruella’.

Fans have noticed that at one point in the film there is a photo on the wall that appears to be of an unnamed character, but they are convinced it is the role he would play. Taylor Swift. So far, no official source has confirmed or denied these rumors, but what is known is that production will start in 2023.

Recently, Taylor Swift made headlines around the world for announcing her new album, ‘Midnights’, during her acceptance speech at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. According to the singer, this record material will be released on October 21. It’s a little over a month to hear her new music.

In social networks, videos circulated that became viral in a matter of seconds where Taylor Swift is seen showing her skills for dancing reggaeton to the rhythm of urban singers J Balvin and Ryan Castro.

