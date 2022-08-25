Taylor Swift would be legally allowed to re-record Look What You Made Me Do

After the undeniable success of 1989, after being attacked by Kanye West and Kim Kardashian and above all, after spending a year in the shadows, Taylor Swift returns to us in August 2017 with Look What You Made Me Do – incisive single responsible for defending the Reputation album. As a reminder, the clip (full of references to his career as well as his past) thus shows us a Taylor Swift coming back from the dead, taking advantage of this resurrection to settle accounts. Look What You Made Me Do surprises with its tone, with its clip (where Taylor Swift buries the previous chapters of her career) but also by his words. In short, this first single is a success and, like his previous songs, will end up being bought by Scooter Braun when he recovers his masters.

While Taylor Swift has already re-recorded two of her previous albums (Fearless and Red), many are waiting for Reputation’s turn.. And, good news, the singer would now be legally allowed to return to the studio to re-record the track – in any case, this is what the Pop Crave account claims. As a reminder, Swift was required to wait for a delay (between the release of the track and its potential re-recording). Obviously, the latter has expired.

Taylor Swift is now legally allowed to re-record “Look What You Made Me Do.” pic.twitter.com/hxmwp37eXW —Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 24, 2022

We will (obviously) have to wait before discovering the (Taylor’s Version) de Reputation: while some fans imagined that Look What You Made me Do had been secretly re-recorded in 2020, everything suggests that Taylor Swift’s next release will be the (long-awaited) re-recording of 1989…

Here, patience is key!