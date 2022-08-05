Taylor Swift would prepare a new album of original songs

Although she has released no less than five albums in three years, Taylor Swift is already working on her next disc of original songs! At least that’s what the newspaper says. The Sun who has learned that the prolific 32-year-old singer is currently preparing an “experimental and collaborative album that should surprise her fans”.

” Taylor is having fun searching for new sounds and is expected to introduce a new palette of genres on her next album, which will surprise fans. It’s also her most collaborative album to date and she looks forward to working with up-and-coming singers and producers. She recently invited friends to write with her and the songs that came out of it reminded her team of Stevie Nicks and Joan Armatrading. “, confided a well-informed source to the British daily.

These would not be the first collaborations of Taylor Swift who, in recent years, has notably worked with Ed Sheeran (Run, Everything Has Changed and The Joker and the Queen), Keith Urban, Colbie Caillat, Phoebe Bridgers, Chris Stapleton, Bon Iver and The National.

The Sun also mentions that this new disc, recorded in secret in Nashville, will be greatly influenced by Taylor Swift’s relationship with actor Joe Alwyn: ” Her fans are used to hearing her sing about her breakups, but her outlook on romance has changed since she’s been with Joe and it’ll show in her new music. “.

Since August 2019, Taylor Swift has launched the original albums Lover, Folklore and Evermoreas well as re-recorded versions of Fearless and Redwhich allowed her, last July, to become the first artist in history to rank 10 of her records on the Billboard 200 charts during the same year.

At the beginning of the week, Taylor Swift was however talking about her for less good reasons by obtaining the unenviable title of “biggest CO2 polluter among celebrities”.