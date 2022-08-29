Taylor Swift’s 2022 VMAs Beauty Look Had Gemstone Face and Glittery Nails

ads

No star shone brighter – literally – on the black carpet at the 2022 MTV VMAs than Taylor Swift. On Sunday August 28, the August The singer graced fans with her presence wearing ornate diamond-shaped nails and a jewel decal look.

Swift sparkled from head to toe, wearing face gems to line her eyes for a glamorous take on the graphic eyeliner look and glitter on her nails. Her beauty look matched her diamond-shaped high heels and beaded flapper dress perfectly. As a finishing touch to her makeup, she wore her bright red lipstick and had her hair done in a chic bun that really let her makeup and nails take center stage.

Swift is nominated for five VMAs this year, including the top award of the night: Video of the Year for her short film “All Too Well.” She previously promoted the video at the Tribeca Film Festival and it looks like she’s eyeing total dominance for future awards shows.

It seems like it’s been a lifetime since she appeared at the MTV VMAs; the last time she was at the VMAs was in 2019 to perform songs from her album “Lover.” Although she won’t be performing this year (at least as far as we know so far), fans can still enjoy her presence in the crowd by listening to some of the night’s most anticipated performers, such as Lizzo and Nicki Minaj, this year’s Vanguard recipient. . (Perhaps there will even be a rare appearance with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn.)

Other nominees for this year’s Video of the Year include Olivia Rodrigo’s “Brutal” and Harry Styles’ “As It Was.” It’s stiff competition for Swift, so only time will tell who will win it all. But when it comes to beauty looks, she’s definitely one of the top contenders for the best glamor of the night.