Taylor Swift’s Former Classmate Slams: ‘When She Started Getting Famous, People Hated Her’

A woman who said she went to the same high school as Taylor Swift before becoming a superstar has claimed many of the singer’s classmates ‘hated’ her because they were ‘jealous’ when she first found success .

Jessica McLane, now 30, said she attended Hendersonville High School in Nashville, Tennessee, with Taylor, now 32, for less than a year in 2006.

Taylor, who grew up in Pennsylvania, had moved to Tennessee at age 14 to pursue a career in country music, and she was a student at Hendersonville High School for two and a half years, before completing her schooling at home, after the start of her career.

Jessica said in a video that went viral (6.4 million people watched it) that fellow students described her as “mean”.

“When she first started getting famous, most people hated her. Keep in mind these are her peers, they’re not random people on the internet. There weren’t many people in high school who had good things to say about her… There were general rumors that she was mean.”

A lot of jealousy surrounded the one who later became an international star.

In October 2006, Taylor Swift released her debut album, and it quickly propelled her into the limelight, peaking at number five on the US Billboard chart and remaining at the top of the chart for over 150 weeks.

