Taylor Swift’s house has a koi pond, but she really wanted stingrays

Taylor Swift certainly has an impressive real estate portfolio. The singer-songwriter reportedly owns eight houses, each with their own unique style. Considering Swift boasts a staggering net worth of $400 million, money is no object to her. This means she can be as imaginative and extravagant as she wants when it comes to decorating and designing her homes. For her Nashville home in particular, Swift really leaned into creating an environment that was more fantasy than realistic.

Inside Taylor Swift’s Nashville home

There’s no shortage of space in Swift’s Nashville home. The mansion is said to be 5,601 square feet and features a swimming pool, four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. Because the house is so big, the “All Too Well” singer really got to go all out with her decorations. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Swift described her interior style as “Tim Burton-Alice in Wonderland-pirate ship-Peter Pan.”

The ‘Blank Space’ singer has a koi pond in her home

Swift’s mystical vision comes to life through her embellishments. The house has a 6-foot topiary rabbit and a number of birdcages, the largest of which can hold a real human. However, the house’s most unique feature seems to be the koi pond, which is home to real fish that Swift’s cat, Meredith, is afraid of. In a previous interview with Rolling Stone via MTV, Swift described the vision for her home before executing it.

“It will be my fantasy world,” Swift said of decorating her home. “My living room ceiling is painted like the night sky. There is a basin in the living room. The pond is a ditch around the chimney [that] may possibly contain koi fish. You walk on a step in the pond to access a spiral staircase that leads to the observatory of human-sized birdcages. They deliver a human-sized birdcage, in which I will put a brass telescope.

Swift originally wanted stingrays in her house

Swift would eventually fill her koi pond with real koi. However, initially she envisioned a different type of fish in her living room. While speaking with MTV, Swift shared that she actually wanted to fill the pond with stingrays. So what changed the amsterdam the actor’s mind? It seems Swift was worried about the smell they would cause if she had more than a few. “If there were only two, it wouldn’t really be a problem!” Swift revealed. “You get a Glade plug-in, and everything is fine! »

Swift could have been an interior designer if she wasn’t a singer-songwriter

Clearly, Swift seems to have a very imaginative and unique way of furnishing her home. In fact, it seems to be a passion for the “I Bet You Think About Me” singer. While speaking with SiriusXM, Swift shared that she often furnishes her friends’ homes. In fact, the Pennslyvania native shared that she would consider a career in interior design if she hadn’t found success as a musician.

“I might have ended up following my passion for buying furniture and being an interior designer,” Swift revealed. “I’ve been known to go to my friends’ apartments and fill them with furniture. And they go home and it’s like furnished. My friends, they don’t — they don’t buy furniture, and I love buying furniture.

