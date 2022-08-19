Entertainment

Taylor Swift’s house has a koi pond, but she really wanted stingrays

Taylor Swift certainly has an impressive real estate portfolio. The singer-songwriter reportedly owns eight houses, each with their own unique style. Considering Swift boasts a staggering net worth of $400 million, money is no object to her. This means she can be as imaginative and extravagant as she wants when it comes to decorating and designing her homes. For her Nashville home in particular, Swift really leaned into creating an environment that was more fantasy than realistic.

Taylor Swift | ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Inside Taylor Swift’s Nashville home

There’s no shortage of space in Swift’s Nashville home. The mansion is said to be 5,601 square feet and features a swimming pool, four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. Because the house is so big, the “All Too Well” singer really got to go all out with her decorations. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Swift described her interior style as “Tim Burton-Alice in Wonderland-pirate ship-Peter Pan.”

