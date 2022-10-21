Taylor Swift’s ‘Lavender Haze’ Talks Joe Alwyn: Listen – Hollywood Life

See the gallery





by Taylor Swift New album, Midnights, opens with a catchy bop of pop music called “Lavender Haze”. Even before the album was released, fans knew this song would be about Joe Alwyn based on Taylor’s description of the track. Now that the lyrics are here, it’s even more obvious that Joe inspired the love song. “Lavender Haze” has callbacks to references Taylor made about Joe on her 2017 album, Reputationas she gushed about how he loved her even when she was in the darkest time of her life.

“I’ve been under surveillance, you’re handling it wonderfully, all this s*** is new to me,” Taylor sings in the first verse, looking back at the early days of her relationship with Joe. At the time, Taylor was in the midst of public feuds with Kanye West and Kim Kardashianwhile making headlines for her back-to-back relationships with calvin harris and Tom Hiddleston. What the public didn’t know, however, was that Taylor and Joe were quietly forming a close friendship that eventually blossomed into a romantic relationship, which was not made public for over 7 months after they met.

In the second verse, Taylor refers to more current times. “All they ask me is if I’m going to be your bride,” she sings. “The only kind of girl they see is a night or a woman.” Taylor and Joe have been dating for over six years, and the topic of a possible engagement has been discussed in the media and among fans for quite some time now. However, this is the first time that Taylor has acknowledged speculation about her future with the actor.

The verse continues, “I find it dizzying, they bring up my story, but you weren’t even listening,” which is another nod to Joe ignoring what others have said about Taylor. She made similar references in songs like “Delicate” and “Call It What You Want.”

Before going out Midnights, Taylor gave a behind-the-scenes look at some of the tracks, including “Lavender Haze,” on Instagram. She explained that it was a term she had heard while watching Mad Men, which she researched and then turned into a song. “It’s a common phrase used in the ’50s where they just described being in love,” Taylor revealed. “If you were in the lavender mist, it meant you were in the all-encompassing glow of love, and I thought that was really beautiful. I guess theoretically when you’re in the lavender mist you’ll do anything to stay there and not let people knock you out of that cloud.

Meanwhile, “Lavender Haze” isn’t the only Joe-inspired song on Midnights. The album’s final track, “Mastermind,” is also about the couple’s relationship. On Taylor’s 2019 song “Paper Rings,” she sang, “I hate accidents, except when we went from friends to this.” Three years later, however, she admits it was no “accident” at all – because she “arranged” the whole thing.

“What if I told you none of this was accidental,” Taylor sings on “Mastermind.” “And the first night you saw me, nothing was going to stop me. I laid the foundations, then like clockwork, the dominoes chained themselves in a cascade. What if I told you I’m a brain? And now you are mine. Everything was by design. At the end of the song, Taylor sings that she confessed to Joe that she was going to stop at nothing to make sure they would end up together. As she worried about how he would react, it turned out that he was conscious the whole time and his only reaction was a smile.

Meanwhile, Joe actually co-wrote a song on the album, “Sweet Nothing,” which is a slower love song. The main lyrics of the chorus say, “All you ever wanted from me was nothing sweet,” which is another reference to the fact that Joe always loved her for her.