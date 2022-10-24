Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ album breaks Spotify record on first day of release

pop icon Taylor Swift entered the race for “greatest album of the year“. Obviously, his first attempt was worth it.

Fans paid special attention to the song “Bigger Than The Whole Sky”

Less than a day after the release of the album, Spotify announced on Twitter that “Midnightshad surpassed its previous single-day stream record. This record was previously held by the album Certified Lover Boy by Drakereleased in 2021, and A Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny, both released this year. So, with the help of a longtime collaborator, Jack Antinoff, Swift garnered praise for both his songwriting on this album and his more experienced production.

One of the additional tracks from the album, which was included with the rest of the album in his edition 3AM, featured extremely compelling lyrics that some fans discovered while searching through the record. With lines like ” Farewell/You were more than a short while/And I have a lot to regret/I have a lot to live without… “, the song “Bigger Than The Whole Sky” is full of obvious allusions to a miscarriage. “I will never meet / What should have been you, what could have been you, and what you could have become.“

Despite this, many people have praised his lyricism, his emotion in the song, and his fans are especially grateful for the beautiful music, affection, and streaming revenue the album cycle has generated.