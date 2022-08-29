Taylor Swift’s new album will arrive on October 21

Taylor Swift has announced that her new album, which will be titled Midnightswill be released on October 21, instantly making the release of his tenth career album the most anticipated musical event of the fall.

In the process of re-enlisting the albums she had created while she was under contract with Big Machine Records, the American singer found the time to give birth to thirteen new titles.

Swift spilled the beans Sunday night when she picked up her third Video Music Awards on MTV.

“I thought if you were to be so generous in giving us these trophies, it would be a nice moment to tell you that my brand new album is coming out on October 21st,” she said.

Later, on Instagram, the 32-year-old artist revealed the title of the album and explained that the 13 songs were all tales of sleepless nights she had experienced during her life.

“This music was written in the middle of the night, a journey of terrors and sweet dreams,” she said in a post on her Instagram page.

The list of songs has not been revealed, nor the names of the collaborators. We are also waiting to know if an extract will be launched before the publication of Midnights.

It will be interesting to see which musical avenue the star took this time. After making her mark with a country sound in her early days, Taylor Swift had taken a more pop turn from the release of the album. Red, in 2012. Then, in 2020, she took everyone by surprise by launching the albums six months apart. Folklore and Evermoreboth strongly inscribed in an indie-folk niche of which he was not known to have any inclination and which nevertheless suited him perfectly.