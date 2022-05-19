Taylor Swift’s NYU commencement address tackles cancel culture – Reuters

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Taylor Swift received an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from New York University on Wednesday morning and delivered a keynote address to the 2022 graduates, where she addressed cancel culture.

In her speech, the 32-year-old singer told a packed Yankee Stadium that she was officially a doctor, but shouldn’t be counted on in an emergency.

“I would like to thank NYU for technically, on paper at least, making me a doctor,” she told the crowd. “Not the type of doctor you would need in an emergency.”

Swift went on to describe her educational background, citing that she finished high school with home schooling and it was the first time she wore a cap and dress.

She then dove into the past mistakes she made and how she has grown over the years and made her life better.

“Learn to live with the grimace,” Swift said at a laughing stage. “No matter how hard you try to avoid being cringe, you will look back on your life and cringe in retrospect.”

Swift then entered into some “grinding” moments she’s had in her life, referencing past outfit choices she’s made and ex-boyfriends she’s had.

“Life can be heavy, especially if you’re trying to bear it all at once,” she said. “You can’t take it all away – all the grudges, all the updates on your ex, decide what’s yours and let the rest go.”

Swift concluded her speech by recalling from a young age that she was told that if she wasn’t the perfect role model for young children across America, she would be thrown into ‘pop star jail’ or nullify the culture.

“It was all about the idea that mistakes equal failure and ultimately the loss of any chance of a happy or fulfilling life,” she said. “That has not been my experience.”

Swift went on to say that the mistakes she made led to “the best things of her life.”

“Getting canceled on the internet and almost losing my career gave me great knowledge about all types of wine,” she said, shedding light on cancel culture.