Taylor Swift’s performance was rejected for the Twilight Saga

The saga of films belonging to Twilight were a series of popular feature films in 2008 directed by Chris Weitz and starring Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner. A success that the famous singer Taylor Swift wanted to be a part of.

Swift known for songs like “Love Story” Y “Shake It Off” was one of the Twilight feature film buffs but according to reviewed through the middle The Farandi “There were circumstances in which I could have changed the impression that the singer has about the saga ».

These supposed impressions of Taylor Swift on Twilightwere commented on by director Chris Weitz for the The Twilight Effect podcast by Ashley Greene. In that space, said filmmaker told the singer he did not mind playing any character.

The reason why Weitz rejected the performance of the singer It was not because he distrusted his talent. The director said that his presence could have caused the viewers to lose control, but today he regrets having made such a decision.

“The moment Taylor Swift appeared on the screen, even if it was only for about five minutes, no one would be able to process anything else. We could have been friends, I can’t stop feeling sorry for that, but we did our best for the film.”Swift declared.

Related