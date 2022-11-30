Taylor Swift’s Role in David O. Russell’s Next Movie Revealed

Taylor Swift will make her comeback in the cinema in the next film by David O. Russell. During CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Disney revealed the title of the American director’s new feature film, as well as part of the cast (4 stars) of his new work, amsterdam. Among the surprises, we therefore find Taylor Swift, who had not played in the cinema since 2019 and the bitter failure of Cats.

As relayed variety, Margot Robbie, John David Washington and Christan Bale are the three main actors of the film. The frame ofamsterdam will take place in the 1930s and will tell of “one of the most secret conspiracies in American history”.

beautiful people

Taylor Swift will therefore be well surrounded since in addition to these three headliners, we will find, in amsterdam, Zoe Saldana, Michael Shannon, Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, Anya Taylor-Joy or even Chris Rock. We do not know the precise role of the singer, but in a first extract from the film broadcast during the convention, we can see her in tears, surrounded by the characters of Christian Bale and Chris Rock, in front of a coffin.

“You have a dead white man in the box. It’s not even a coffin, it doesn’t even have a lid. Who do you think will have problems for this? The black man”, launches the character of Christian Bale.

The film is scheduled for release on November 4.