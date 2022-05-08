Taylor Swift’s “Singin’ in the Rain”

A tribute to the genre of the musical and to Stanley Donen’s masterpiece

In the last part of the clip “Delicious” of Taylor Swift (2018) directed by Joseph Kahn (who directed many of the artist’s star clips, including “Blank Space”, “Wildest Dreams” or “Look What You Made Me Do”), we can see the singer in an evening dress dancing in a very expressive on the street under artificial rain like Gene Kelly in Let’s sing in the rain by Stanley Donen (1952 – find our 4K Blu-ray review here) after his musician character first kisses chorus girl Kathy, who works on the same set as him. The steps and the framing are certainly different, but the reference is obvious, as much by the pretty American night as by the tones of the photograph, quite similar to those of the film. The rest of the clip, almost entirely danced, is also a tribute to the musical comedy genre. Taylor Swift is obviously not the first to try this very appropriate exercise in the context of a music video (we can cite in particular the very beautiful “Paper Bag” by Fiona Apple produced by PT Anderson in 1999, which paid homage to Bugsy Malone or “Weapon of Choice” by Fatboy Slim directed by Spike Jonze – both take place in a hotel), but the example of “Delicate” is interesting because the reference to Donen’s classic was not chosen randomly and allows us to take a more in-depth look at the clip and its place in the artistically very coherent work of the American artist.

Get out of the eyes of others

In “Delicate”, no one is surprised to see Taylor Swift dancing in the halls of a luxury hotel or in the subway and in the street and doing the splits on the hood of a car… like in a musical so tell me… Except that here, it’s because, literally, nobody don’t see her. In the clip, despite the lyrics, people don’t ignore her because she has a “bad reputation” (“my reputation’s never been worse” she sings at the beginning of the 1st verse, i.e. “I’ve never had a worse reputation”): the director even takes the option (classic, but which works well) of showing, at the start, the weight of celebrity with a star who is bored because the others constantly adapt to her and her desires. It is enough for her to stop walking for her 4 bodyguards who surround her and restrict her living space to do the same, in a choreography as mechanical as expected. In reality, in “Delicate”, Taylor Swift simply becomes invisible to others, in a way that is reminiscent of the sudden invisibility of the hero of the novel. neverwhere of Neil Gaiman when he crosses over to the “other side”, in “London below”, when he agrees to help a young homeless girl.

Except that, unlike the character of Gaiman, who literally enters another world by falling into marginalization, the star embodied by Taylor Swift in the clip feels liberated from the moment she understands that this sudden reaction (or absence reaction) of others towards her gives her all the latitude to (re)take possession of the space (an important issue in the musical comedy genre) without feeling constrained, or by her clothes (the dress from which she tears the bulky stockings), nor by his facial expressions (the grimaces and facial expressions facing the mirror) and even less by his gestures (the expressive dance, sometimes bordering on mime, within the different spaces). But we stay in the “real” world, even if it seems to become dreamlike. Which is obviously a metaphor on the fact of feeling freed from the gaze and expectations of others, regardless of whether this gaze is (too) positive or potentially negative. The clip depicts a real change of perspective, induced by the fact that, for once, the star of the clip can/learns to do without the gaze of others and their approval and finally feels free to be herself. . Significantly, her name (one presumes) fades from the paper (an invitation?) she holds between her fingers. Before she joins the man in the song, he seems to have reappeared, though we’ll never actually see what’s written on that piece of paper. Between the two, the young woman, rid of her star status and wandering alone and free in town, seems to reclaim her identity, which, this time, is no longer forged by the gaze of others.

Dancing in the rain: creative and personal boiling

In “Delicate” (the song), Taylor Swift basically takes on the role of Gene Kelly (musician Cosmo Brown). In Stanley Donen’s film, Cosmo Brown is a broke musician who is finally given his chance when he arrives on a film project thanks to his friendship with a silent star who is trying to make his transition to talkies. Before this moment when he is given his chance, like Taylor Swift in the lyrics of the song, his reputation is therefore “not at the top” and, later in the plot, he hides his relationship with the charming chorus girl Kathy in order to avoid the glances and the jealousies of the silent star with the irritating voice, Lina… “Delicate” precisely evokes an affair which takes place out of sight. Interestingly and to the point, the clip leaves the romantic relationship completely offscreen (the presence of the man she is talking about in the lyrics can only be guessed through the smile that appears on his face in the last shot), which makes sense and allows us to focus more on the effects, for the Taylor Swift of the clip, of not being exposed to the eyes and therefore to the judgment of others.

Thus, rather than focusing on the sentimental dimension (even if this is of course present in hollow), the clip chooses to emphasize the feeling of joy, stimulation and liberation, which Gene Kelly also expresses in the famous scene in the rain. A feeling that can also be understood as a feeling of liberation and creative boiling, like reclaiming one’s image and one’s life.

Success, tabloids and celebrity feuds: the story behind the album Reputation

If we put the song in the context of the album Reputation (2017), Taylor Swift’s “reputation” had been “abused” in the media and on social networks by various “affairs”: her public feuds with Kanye West and Katy Perry (from which she obviously benefited in part, in the end ) and her resistance to streaming giant Spotify by explaining that artists were not paid enough there, which was seen by some at the time as the whim of a spoiled brat – before being hailed afterwards, as she was after bending Apple Music to pay artists during the free trial period for users… At the same time, her success had never been greater after the release of 1989 (2015), which had sold over 10 million copies in less than a year.

In the press or on social networks, many people criticized Taylor Swift for her character and had a somewhat subjective and unflattering opinion about her (basically, “she’s a bitch”, “she’s a bitch”, “she’s a fake nice with a fabricated image”…), projecting a whole bunch of things onto her to justify their opinion. Short, star problem one could say… but which nevertheless illustrated, in the end, a certain instinctive tendency of the public and the media to judge women according to tenacious and not always conscious prejudices on the part of those who utter them. After all, would one reproach a man for “being a pain in the ass” when something does not suit him and he acts like an artist or a businessman? Or to be a… (a what, by the way?) because he evokes his romantic relationships and ruptures through his songs? On this last point, Leonard Cohen did it long before Taylor Swift and he is far from having been the only one…

The different facets of an artist who plays with female archetypes

Taylor Swift is an artist focused on self-mockery and humor. Let us remember, for example, the clip “The Man” and its plan where the artist, made up as a man, pretended to pee against the wall of the metro near the mention “If you find her, please return her to Taylor Swift”, to respond to the accusations of “attempted castration” that are sometimes attributed to feminists today. So it’s no surprise that she also used a sense of humor when she decided to record Reputation, which was a direct response to her detractors who accuse her of being self-centered… and where she skillfully plays with her image and different archetypes that can be negatively attributed to women (the slut, the temptress, the careerist… ) and affirming its character or its “ambivalence” more than on its more adolescent or sentimental titles. There is also a certain withdrawal from herself and a certain tendency that women can sometimes have to want to erase the rough edges of their personality to remain “nice girls”… which was clearly shown, through humor, the music video for “Look What You Made Me Do” where the various incarnations of the artist in his music videos and TV appearances bickered with each other like an internal dispute between different facets of his media persona.

With a darker, more hip-hop sound (knowing that 1989, who was a hit in 2014 and made her famous beyond the United States, had already stood out for breaking with her initial style of “country variety”), she also affirmed that from a creative point of view and musical, she could go where we least expected her… even if it meant facing criticism. After all, responding to “Yeezy” by venturing into one’s own playground (hip-hop) was something to smile about…and some music critics didn’t hesitate.

From there, it becomes obvious that, in “Delicate”, the fact of forgetting the gaze of others to assume the fact of being oneself has as much artistic as personal or even political significance. Beyond her only public figure, Taylor Swift, feminist artist if there is one under her commercial and sparkling coating, affirmed her artistic freedom… while encouraging young girls and women to forget the pressure exerted on them by the gaze. others (sometimes so internalized that they put pressure on themselves and limit themselves) to assume what they are… which is still and always the best way to convince, in all areas of the life.