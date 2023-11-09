Taylor Swift’s squad ‘gets along surprisingly well’ with major wives (source)

Getty Images(2)

Taylor SwiftIts inner circle is growing with the addition of some certified Kansas City Chiefs fans — and the WAGs are easily fitting in with the A-listers.

like her romance travis kels The heat is on, Swift, 33, has hooked up with the quarterback patrick mahomes‘Wife, britney mahomesand spouses of other players Paige Buechele (wife of former Chiefs backup QB Shane Buechele) And lindsay bell (chief’s wife tight end black bell, Swift also hosted a party for the ladies at her New York City apartment on Sunday, November 5 to watch Kelce, 34, and the Chiefs beat the Miami Dolphins in Germany.

“Taylor is enjoying her new friendships with the other wives and girlfriends of Travis’ teammates,” a source exclusively revealed. Us Weekly. “She appreciates that they know how to have fun just like she does and she loves cheering on Travis and the Chiefs with all of them.”

Before attending Sunday’s game, Swift and Britney, 28, went out to dinner in Lower Manhattan Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner And gigi hadid, The girls showed off their best fall fashion for their night on the town and Swift was seen leaving the restaurant hand-in-hand with Britney and Gomez, 31.

According to the insider, Swift’s longtime BFFs had a “surprise reconciliation with Britney, Lindsay, and Paige” during a trip to NYC. “She’s planning on hanging out again soon,” the source said. We,

Swift has worked his way into the Chiefs kingdom since making his NFL debut in September. The pop star was seen cheering for Kelce and her team as they played the Chicago Bears while sitting with Travis’ mom, Donna Kelsey, and more friends. Her surprise appearance came shortly after Travis publicly invited Swift to watch him “rock the stage” at Arrowhead Stadium, the same venue where he had seen Swift perform. eras tour In July.

Swift has attended several more games since then, even choreographing a special touchdown celebration with Britney for a game in Kansas City last month.

“Brittany is thrilled to build a true friendship with Taylor. “They have hung out together a few times and have become very close in a short time,” said a second source. We In October. “Britney thinks Taylor is a very sweet and down-to-earth person, and they get along great.”

Swift and Britney’s friendship is starting to look a lot like Travis and Patrick’s, according to another insider We, “The fact that Patrick and Travis are best friends makes things even better. “They are having a lot of fun and love cheering on their guys together.”

Since beginning her romance with Travis, Swift has remained tight-lipped — but on Sunday, when Travis reached a new career milestone, eagle-eyed fans caught her showing support. He was officially named the all-time leading receiver in Chiefs history, and Swift put a “like” on an Instagram post announcing his accomplishment.

The pair have been spending as much time as possible together in recent weeks ahead of Swift’s international leg debut eras tour this month. During the Wednesday, October 8 episode of his “New Heights” podcast, Travis hinted that he might travel to South America to see Swift perform.

“I could just say ‘F–k it’ and go somewhere nice, I don’t know,” Travis teased while recording a SeatGeek ad. “My skin is getting really pale. I want to go somewhere sunny. …close to the equator.”