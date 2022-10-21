Taylor Swift’s Tenth Album Causes Spotify Outages
In the United States, France and the United Kingdom, for example, fans of the star had to wait patiently to discover this new opus on the distribution platform.
Swifties posted screenshots showing the error message:
Something is wrong. Try again. This technical problem was often resolved within the hour.
People were then able to discover the 13 songs entirely centered on the fateful hour when the clock strikes the 12 strokes. Midnights is
the story of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my lifeexplained Taylor Swift on Twitter, and all the titles
form a complete picture of the intensity of this crazy and mystical hour.
Heading for pop
With this new disc, the 32-year-old singer-songwriter abandons the indie folk vein of her two previous albums written during the pandemic, evermore and folklore – awarded with the award for best album of the year at the Grammys in 2021.
Far from the acoustic charm of these works of confinement, the melodies of Midnights pour more into electro-pop, with the use of synths, rhythms inspired by dubstep and effects capable of giving an androgynous side to the voice of the singer, who after starting out in country has become a major star pop.
The tone of the album, on which the pop diva Lana Del Rey collaborates with her suave voice in a duet (Snow on the Beach), remains voluntarily stripped. Taylor Swift recounts her nocturnal ruminations as well as her reflections on the inexorably advancing age and on the implications of love, without ever being unleashed on the 12 strokes of midnight.
Favorable reviews
This new opus is generally hailed by the Anglo-Saxon press. The British daily The Guardian emphasizes the side
calm, serene and mature of a disc
filled with fantastic songs.
However, critics regret the absence of a leading and catchy title.
It’s hard to pin down a smash hit on Swift’s hushed third albumdeplores the newspaper The Independent.
True to form, Taylor Swift has also reserved some surprises for her fans. Midnights exists online in an extended version, titled 3 am Editionwith seven additional titles.