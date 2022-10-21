Taylor Swift’s Tenth Album Causes Spotify Outages

In the United States, France and the United Kingdom, for example, fans of the star had to wait patiently to discover this new opus on the distribution platform.

Number of Swifties posted screenshots showing the error message: Something is wrong. Try again. This technical problem was often resolved within the hour.

People were then able to discover the 13 songs entirely centered on the fateful hour when the clock strikes the 12 strokes. Midnights is the story of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life explained Taylor Swift on Twitter, and all the titles form a complete picture of the intensity of this crazy and mystical hour .

Taylor Switch fans experienced the inconvenience of blackouts wanting to listen to the album on Spotify. Photo: Radio-Canada / Erik Chouinard

Heading for pop

With this new disc, the 32-year-old singer-songwriter abandons the indie folk vein of her two previous albums written during the pandemic, evermore and folklore – awarded with the award for best album of the year at the Grammys in 2021.

Beginning of the YouTube widget. Skip the widget? End of the YouTube widget. Back to top of widget?

Far from the acoustic charm of these works of confinement, the melodies of Midnights pour more into electro-pop, with the use of synths, rhythms inspired by dubstep and effects capable of giving an androgynous side to the voice of the singer, who after starting out in country has become a major star pop.

The tone of the album, on which the pop diva Lana Del Rey collaborates with her suave voice in a duet (Snow on the Beach), remains voluntarily stripped. Taylor Swift recounts her nocturnal ruminations as well as her reflections on the inexorably advancing age and on the implications of love, without ever being unleashed on the 12 strokes of midnight.

Beginning of the YouTube widget. Skip the widget? End of the YouTube widget. Back to top of widget?

Favorable reviews

This new opus is generally hailed by the Anglo-Saxon press. The British daily The Guardian emphasizes the side calm, serene and mature of a disc filled with fantastic songs .

However, critics regret the absence of a leading and catchy title. It’s hard to pin down a smash hit on Swift’s hushed third album deplores the newspaper The Independent.

True to form, Taylor Swift has also reserved some surprises for her fans. Midnights exists online in an extended version, titled 3 am Editionwith seven additional titles.