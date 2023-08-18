Taylor Swift’s version of her album that will only be available for 48 hours is shutting down – Music

Last Thursday, August 10, One of the biggest music news of the year is the release of a re-recording of her album ‘1989’, Taylor Swift announced., A TikTok user was live-streaming the end of Taylor’s concert, and when the banner went up, there were over 340,000 people connected at the time, so it didn’t take more than 3 minutes for the news to go viral on the network.

A few minutes later, the singer posted on her social networks the publication that confirmed this with the caption of the photo: “Surprise! 1989 (Taylor’s version) is coming! The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and I’m so excited to announce that my version of it will be coming out on October 27th. To be honest, it My favorite re-recording because all 5 songs from The Vault are insane. I can’t believe they’re behind us. But not for long! Pre-order 1989 (Taylor’s version) on my website.”

most exclusive edition



We’ve already informed CADENA 100 about the new formats for this album, a very exhaustive list that Taylor’s most loyal fans said was missing something. They knew him well, and they were right. Tomorrow, August 17th, The singer confirmed that she will be launching a very special and exclusive edition. “I introduce to you… ‘1989 (My Version) Sunrise Boulevard Vinyl Edition’, available on my website for 48 hours only.” In this post we can see the new cover of his next album.

vinyl costs €39.98, and is currently only on pre-sale. But it looks like this exclusive and limited edition will be sold out soon.

new format

As we have been able to see on the Universal Music page, all of the singer’s followers have already been able to ‘presave’ that long-awaited album by her and her followers. You can find it in seven different formats.1989 (Taylor’s edition)’. The first of them that we can find on the website is the CD. It will cost €17.89 and like the rest we are going to see, it is a special edition. There will be more than just songs in this albumN: A collectible CD album in a slipcase with exclusive front and back covers, a unique collectible album art album, a collectible lyric booklet with never-before-seen photographs, and a 10″x10″ double-sided gatefold poster: Side 1 includes a full-size photo of Taylor Swift; Side 2 contains original handwritten lyrics “Welcome to New York”

Also those who are nostalgic for the old sound will be able to get the vinyl for €39.89. Furthermore, these people also have the possibility to buy the cassette for €19.89.

The most loyal will have the opportunity to receive one of the limited edition CDs by the singer for €19.89, only two euros more than the original CD. The cover of these albums can be of different colors which can be blue, yellow, pink or green – all of which are pastel colors. In addition, purchases will get your fans: 21 songs– five of them previously unreleased from The Vault – a collectible CD album with special front and back covers, a unique collectible album with album art, a collectible lyric booklet with never-before-seen photographs. Includes 5 unique double-sided collectible photo cards featuring 15 never-before-seen photos and lyrics from The Vault. this disc They will be available until 00:30 on Monday, August 14.