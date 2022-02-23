TC annuls text of the party law prohibits political propaganda on radio and TV during the pre-campaign

Santo Domingo, DR.

The Constitutional Court declared the nullity of numeral 7 of article 44 of Law 33-18, of parties, groups and political movements, which prohibits political propaganda through advertising messages on radio and television during the electoral campaign.

The Constitutional Court accepted a direct action of unconstitutionality filed by the Fundación Prensa y Derecho.

The TC considered that the measure imposed by the legislator in numeral 7 of article 44 of the parties law goes beyond its character of necessity, for which it determined that it violates articles 40.15 and 49 of the Constitution.

“This court determines that the limitation imposed by the attacked norm, rather than benefiting the community, limits one of the most important fundamental rights in our constitutional order, such as freedom of expression, for which reason it does not pass the test. of reasonableness that would justify its permanence in the legal system”, the TC pointed out in judgment TC-0052-22, released today.

Previously, the Constitutional Court had declared the unconstitutionality of other provisions of the party law, which was promulgated on August 15, 2018.