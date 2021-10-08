T’Challa Star Lord would have her own spin-off show

T’Challa Star Lord show

Destiny often plays tricks, today ended the first animated series of Marvel Cinematic Universe which would lead to a spin-off show dedicated to the world of Star Lord of T’Challa.

Interviewed by Variety, Bryan Andrews, creator of What If alongside AC Bradley, said there was also a new show dedicated to T’Challa’s Ravagers in the initial plans. Unfortunately Chadwick Boseman passed away a year ago, but the team is confident they would have accepted the idea.

There was a plan to create a spin off show just for T’Challa Star Lord. We were all thrilled. We knew Chadwick would love it too.

Directed by AC Bradley and based on the comic book series of the same name, What If…? is set after the events seen in Loki, in which some facts of the MCU they take place in a different way.

In the cast of voice actors of What If…?, Which will involve all the actors of the films, there will also be Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) who will play The Observer, an iconic Marvel character. The idea for the series is inspired by a comic series that explores its own alternate versions of milestones in Marvel history. The first installment of the animated series will focus on Peggy Carter, and will tell what would have happened if she had been the one to take the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers. But apparently there will also be an episode where Iron Man will meet the Grand Master.

Among the stars involved there are also Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Djimon Hounsou (Korath), and Sean Gunn (Kraglin). It will also be the last (vocal) appearance in Chadwick Boseman’s (T’Challa) MCU.