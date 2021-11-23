Sports

Tchouameni-Juve, it gets tough: overtaking Chelsea

LONDON – This evening is all to play. For Aurelien Tchouameni, on the other hand, Chelsea seem to have taken an almost unbridgeable advantage over Juventus. The 21-year-old midfielder of the Monk and the French national team, on which the bianconeri had plans this summer (but the Montecarlo club did not want to sell him), will almost certainly end up in the Premier League, because if the Chelsea in recent weeks he has fired an offer of 60 million euros for the card and a salary in proportion for the player, the Newcastle “Arab”, the Liverpool and the Tottenham “Italian” by Fabio Paratici and Antonio Conte. Juventus will look elsewhere for the midfield and maybe try to take sporting revenge in tonight’s match, which stages a rather symbolic challenge between an English battleship and a European club with a great tradition. It is a challenge for the first place in the group of Champions League, but basically other meanings can be found, such as the duel, increasingly unequal, between English football and the rest of the world.

