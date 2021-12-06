TCL 20SE, the low cost smartphone for less than 100 €

You can buy a reliable and good-performing smartphone for less than 100 €? The answer is yes, the important thing is to take advantage of the excellent offers that Amazon offers us from time to time. And today December 5th is the right day. The TCL 20SE is available on offer on the e-commerce site for € 99.99, entry level low cost smartphone which ensures more than decent performance.









We shouldn’t expect it to be as responsive as a smartphone that costs 250-400 euros, but reading the data sheet you can guess that the TCL SE20 defends itself quite well. Some features immediately catch the eye: one very large screen of 6.82“, a 5000mAh battery with reverse charging (autonomy that can even reach two days), and four rear cameras. If you are looking for one low cost smartphone to be used as a “forklift” or to give to a person who pays attention to the point (making calls, responding to messages on WhatsApp and checking Facebook) at the moment you will hardly find any smartphone with a better value for money than the TCL 20SE.

To stay informed in real time on the best offers available every day on Amazon, we recommend subscribe for free to the “Technology offers channel” that we opened on Telegram. To do this, just click here.

TCL 20SE: technical characteristics

TCL is a Chinese company that in Italy she made herself known especially for lowcost televisions with good features. And all its know-how also uses it to produce excellent smartphones value for money. Some of the features of smart TVs are also present on mobile phones, as evidenced by it 6.82 “screen of the TCL 20SE designed to guarantee a cinematic visual experience thanks to NXTVISION technology that enhances images and offers immersive and dynamic audio.

On board there is a Snapdragon 460 chipset with support for 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory, expandable up to 256GB with a microSD card. In the back there are 4 cameras: the main one from 16MP, wide angle from 5 Megapixel, depth sensor and macro both from 2 Megapixel. Artificial intelligence also comes to the rescue to improve the quality of the shots. There battery is 5000mAh and allows you to cover two days without too many worries. In addition, there is also the reverse charging function to use the smartphone to recharge other devices.

TCL 20SE on offer on Amazon: price and discount

The TCL 20S low cost smartphoneAnd it is in offered on Amazon at a price of € 99.99, with a discount of 37%. In monetary terms this is a saving of almost € 60 compared to the recommended price. The return period is extended until January 31, 2022. For lo Chinese lowcost smartphone it is also the lowest price ever on Amazon.