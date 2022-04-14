TEA screens ‘Hive’, the debut feature by Kosovar director Blerta Basholli awarded at Sundance

This film is especially recommended by the Ministry of Culture for the promotion of gender equality

TEA Tenerife Arts Spacecenter that depends on the Area of Culture of the Cabildo, managed by the councilor Enrique Arriaga, plans from tomorrow [viernes 15] until Sunday [día 17]at 7:00 p.m., hive (Hive, 2021), the debut feature of the Kosovar director Blerta Basholli. This film, especially recommended by the Ministry of Culture for the promotion of gender equality, focuses on the story of a woman who ventures to create a company after her husband disappeared in the war.

Yllka Gashi, Cun Lajci, Aurita Agushi, Kumrije Hoxha and Elisabeth Moss lead the cast of this film, winner in the international category of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival (Grand Jury Prize, Audience Award and Best Director) and Best Actress Award (Yllka Gashi) at the Valladolid-Seminci Film Festival. hive It is shown in the original version in Serbian with Spanish subtitles.

Fahrije’s husband disappeared in the Kosovo war. In addition to her pain, her family is suffering the economic consequences of the war. In order to support them, she opens a small farming business, but in the traditional, patriarchal village where she lives, her ambition and her efforts to empower herself and other women are not seen as positive things. She fights not only to keep her family afloat, but also against a hostile community that encourages her to fail.

Tickets for film screenings at TEA can be purchased through the center’s website (www.teatenerife.es). Although it is recommended that tickets be purchased online, they can also be purchased physically at the TEA box office. People who attend these screenings, who are recommended to arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to be able to accommodate them safely in their seats, must wear masks throughout the screening. In order to comply with the security measures adopted, the public is reminded that they will not be able to access the room once the film has started.